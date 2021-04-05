header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
| Monday, Apr 5, 2021
libraries Jake Lara, 7, looks through books at the Old Town Newhall Library on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. | File Photo: Nikolas Samuels/The Signal.

Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.

“We thought it was a good tie-in to welcome everybody back, and the theme for National Library Week, this year is ‘Welcome Back,’ so it’s kind of fitting,” said Shannon Vonnegut, a librarian at the Santa Clarita Public Library.

With Los Angeles County entering the orange tier of the state’s blueprint, libraries have been cleared to reopen at 75% capacity, while also maintaining 6-feet of physical distance for customers, among other safety protocols.

“The buildings are open, and they look different, but people can come in and browse and … do all the fun things they do in the library,” Vonnegut added. “We’re just excited to have people back.”

All of the Santa Clarita Public Library’s virtual programming will still be available to residents via Facebook and YouTube. Our outdoor programming, like Sidewalk Stories, will still be offered and available for residents to register online.

To celebrate National Library Week, Santa Clarita residents can join the fun by visiting any of our libraries, take a selfie and post their photo onto social media with the caption #MyLibraryIs and share what they love most about their libraries.

Residents who post have the opportunity to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.

L.A. County is also set to reopen some locations, including its Stevenson Ranch location, on April 19 for select in-person services, with more locations to follow in the coming weeks.

Both the city and county libraries are set to continue offering curbside services.

Santa Clarita Public Libraries are open modified hours Tuesday through Saturdays.

For more information, visit santaclaritalibrary.com or call 661-259-0750.

For more information on the Stevenson Ranch Library, visit lacountylibrary.org/stevenson-ranch-library or call 661-255-2707.

For more information on National Library Week, visit ala.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’

City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
Family fun and entertainment will continue at East Walker Ranch Open Space in May and June with showings of “Shrek” and “The Goonies” at City Cinemas.
FULL STORY...

SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday

SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.
FULL STORY...

10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week

10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 5-11, 2021:
FULL STORY...

Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday

Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
FULL STORY...

City Announces Lineup for April’s Western-Themed Events

City Announces Lineup for April’s Western-Themed Events
Monday, Mar 29, 2021
Get your boots ready for an action-packed quest through the Wild West in the month of April with the city of Santa Clarita!
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 366 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county officially moved into the state's Orange Tier and eased more restrictions.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is preparing to launch the L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program, a partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County and local HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee has been charged on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
Family fun and entertainment will continue at East Walker Ranch Open Space in May and June with showings of “Shrek” and “The Goonies” at City Cinemas.
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California and was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley early Monday morning.
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
Sunday marked the second Easter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though many churches have resumed services, most of the typical weekend celebrations were canceled.
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Small Business Stabilization Loan Program has reached its application limit as loan funding requests have exceeded $30 million.
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 5-11, 2021:
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are eased, many local restaurant owners are looking toward what the future holds for outdoor dining.
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
UVDI’s UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
UltraViolet Devices Inc. partnered with Badger Technologies to equip the Badger UV Disinfect robot with its advanced UV-C technology to create an autonomous disinfecting robot designed to combat COVID-19 and high-risk pathogens commonly found in grocery, food-service and retail environments.
UVDI’s UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
The Gibbon Conservation Center is leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, set to move to Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County.
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Updates to L.A. County Health Officer Order Effective Monday; 27,284 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 374 new deaths and 692 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,284 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health announced an update to the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order which will reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the orange tier.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Updates to L.A. County Health Officer Order Effective Monday; 27,284 Total SCV Cases
State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications
With vaccination rates increasing and the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate near a record low, the California Department of Public Health on Friday released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework allowing additional activities to resume with modifications to reduce risk effective April 15.
State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
Actor and stuntman Rene Veluzat died March 21 at the age of 80 after losing his battle with cancer.
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
When the City put the Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan in motion more than five years ago, we knew it was an ambitious undertaking.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Applications are now open for the Los Angeles County Arts Internship Program which is set to provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 140 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
%d bloggers like this: