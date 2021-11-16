SCV Man Sentenced to More than Four Years for COVID Relief Fraud

A Santa Clarita Valley man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Hassan Kanyike, 30, of Santa Clarita, was sentenced by United States District Judge Virginia A. Phillips, who also ordered him to pay a $20,000 fine and $1,302,550 in restitution to the SBA and four victim lenders. Kanyike pleaded guilty on March 29 to one count of wire fraud.
From April 2020 to June 2020, Kanyike submitted six fraudulent PPP loan applications and two fraudulent EIDL applications. The applications sought funds to purportedly pay the salaries of employees whom he claimed worked for two of his businesses. Kanyike successfully obtained approximately $1 million through four PPP loans, and another $300,000 through two EIDL loans.
In support of the fraudulent PPP loan applications, Kanyike submitted fake federal tax filings and payroll reports for a used-car business, the Van Nuys-based Falcon Motors. For example, in one loan application, Kanyike falsely claimed the business had 26 employees and an average monthly payroll of $168,000, and he submitted a fabricated IRS tax form claiming Falcon Motors had paid $2,022,300 to employees in 2019.
In reality, Falcon Motors had no employees on payroll. Kanyike further admitted that he obtained additional Employer Identification Numbers from the IRS in April and May 2020 so he could apply for multiple loans for the same used-car business. Kanyike then used a substantial portion of the PPP loan proceeds for his own personal benefit.
Kanyike schemed to fraudulently obtain eight loans totaling approximately $1.8 million, of which six loans worth a total of $1,302,550 were approved.
At the time of his arrest in December 2020, Kanyike had transferred approximately $762,000 to Uganda, his country of citizenship, from one of the business accounts that had received the loan proceeds, in violation of the terms of the PPP and EIDL program.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration investigated the case.
Assistant United States Attorney Richard E. Robinson of the Major Frauds Section and Assistant Chief William Johnston of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section at the Department of Justice prosecuted this case.
A Santa Clarita Valley man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
A Santa Clarita Valley man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center was recently awarded Envision Verified for Sustainable Infrastructure by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).
Bridge to Home has partnered with the ArtTree Community Arts Center to host the art show and sale – “Living in Color,” on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning 6:00 p.m., at the ArtTree Center, which is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work between late November 2021 and mid-February 2022.
Building on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order and federal partnership to address the global supply chain crisis, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is taking immediate action to tackle the commercial truck driver shortage and keep goods moving quickly between California’s largest ports and major distribution centers.
Stephanie Stiefel, a veteran and resident of Canyon Country, recently testified before the U.S. Education Department’s Negotiated Regulatory Rulemaking Panel about her experience with the International Academy of Design and Technology.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 180, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.