2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.

The city increases its wages in keeping with the State of California’s schedule, January to December, while the County of Los Angeles has adopted a wage increase schedule based on their fiscal calendar, July to June.

City of Santa Clarita

The California Director of Finance must annually determine and certify to the governor and Legislature whether the minimum wage must be adjusted for inflation and calculate the increase, which is the lesser of 3.5 percent or the rate of change in inflation.

The minimum wage in California was set to increase each year until it reached $15/hr in 2022. However, on July 27, 2022, a new minimum wage of $15.50 was set to go into effect due to the high inflation rate in the past year. In keeping with the State, minimum wage for businesses within the city limits of Santa Clarita has increased to $15.50 per hour for ALL employers as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Unincorporated LA County

On July 1, 2023 businesses in unincorporated Los Angeles County, those primarily located on the west side of the I-5 freeway, will increase their minimum wage to $16.90 per hour. The “unincorporated” areas of LA County include neighborhoods outside of incorporated cities. This increase applies to companies with up to 25 employees, as well as those with 26 or more employees. Beginning in 2022, and continuing each year thereafter, on Jan. 1 the CEO determines the adjusted rates which shall take effect on July 1 of that year.

For frequently asked questions about minimum wage for businesses in unincorporated LAC you can visit the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ website. To determine if work is done in an unincorporated area of L.A. County, enter the address at the .County Registrar-Recorder’s website. Follow the DCBA’s guide for step-by-step instructions. You also can call the DCBA at or email them at info@dcba.lacounty.gov .

