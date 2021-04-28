SCV Motorcycle Deputy Injured In Collision With Big Rig

By Kev Kurdoghlian & Emily Alvarenga

Signal Staff Writers

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station motorcycle deputy and a big rig were involved in a traffic collision in Valencia Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Creekside Road near McBean Parkway.

The deputy, who was driving a motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital at 7:46 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

“The deputy, he suffered significant injury, was transported to a local hospital and is currently being evaluated,” SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga said while providing updates just before 10:30 a.m.

While original reports indicated that two patients were transported to the hospital, Arriaga said only one patient — the deputy — was actually transported.

The big rig had been traveling eastbound and was making a left turn into a business on the 24300 block of Creekside Road when it collided with the SCV sheriff’s motorcycle, which had been traveling westbound toward McBean Parkway during its normal morning patrol, Arriaga added.

The injured deputy has reportedly been with the SCV Sheriff’s Station for several years, and was a motor deputy for more than a year, according to Arriaga.

The driver of the big rig has been cooperating and could be seen at the scene speaking with deputies throughout the morning.

The big rig, which had a “mail contractor” label on its side, appears to have been headed into the U.S. Post Office parking lot at the time of the incident.

Nearby business owners standing out front said they came to their shops this morning to find the crash site, which remained undisturbed for a few hours as deputies took measurements for the investigation.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials asked the public to stay clear of the area in an 8 a.m. tweet, followed by an updated tweet at 8:28 a.m.

“A deputy-involved traffic collision occurred this morning on Creekside Road/McBean Parkway in Valencia,” the tweet read. “The deputy was transported to a local hospital and his conditions are unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as an ongoing investigation is still ongoing.”

Creekside Road from McBean Parkway to Auto Center Drive remained closed Wednesday morning as law enforcement worked to conduct their investigation before clearing debris from the scene, and those traveling to the Post Office were advised to enter from McBean Parkway.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation as of Wednesday morning, Arriaga said.

“Right now, we’re asking everyone’s prayers and well wishes during this difficult time,” Arriaga added.

Signal Staff Writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report.

