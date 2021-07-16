SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25

After taking a two-year sabbatical, the SCV Music Festival returns outdoors once again to the Southern California Innovation Park on Sept. 25, 2021.
A sold-out event since inception, this year promises to be the most exciting to date, with approximately 50 rotating musicians paying tribute to the musical legacy of the Beatles.
The festival has a bigger layout this year, with pricing options that include lawn seating for just $25, table seating from $55 to $75, cocktail table seating for $40 and $1,000 sponsor tables that include drink tickets and VIP parking.
New this year is the option to pre-purchase food. With no outside food and drink allowed at the event, guests have the convenience of pre-ordering outdoor concert favorites from Wolf Creek Restaurant and simply picking it up when they arrive.
As usual, beer and wine will be available for purchase and Jersey Mike’s Subs will be on site for those wanting something a little more casual.
Those interested in full tables of eight or cocktail tables of four are encouraged to purchase early, as individual seats are available for purchase at all tables.
Food orders can be made online any time through Sept. 19. There are also a limited number of VIP parking passes available online as well.
The festival begins at 6 p.m. and seating begins at 5 p.m. Lawn seats are first come, first served, and no umbrellas or pop-ups are allowed.
It is important to note that this event is 21 and over only.
Because parking is limited, WiSH encourages carpooling – and because there will be alcohol served, we ask that you drink responsibly and consider UBER or other services for transport to and from the event.
Board members Amanda Benson-Tilch and Alex Hafizi are excited to co-chair this exciting event and would like you to be a part of it; a variety of sponsorships are available by contacting Amanda at amanda@askamandaconsulting.com.
About WiSH Education Foundation
WiSH bridges the gap in state education funding of student programs in the Hart District. We strongly believe that every student, no matter their passions or challenges, deserves to have the tools for success needed in the classroom. For more information, email Executive Director Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org and go to www.wisheducationfoundation.org.
Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit "Enraptured by Nature" from Thursday, Aug. 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.
A universal mask mandate for students and teachers while indoors will be required in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during this week’s governing board meeting.
As part of its legislative platform and commitment to adopting positions on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority, the Santa Clarita City Council recently reviewed and took positions on five state bills and one federal bill at its regular meeting on July 13, 2021.
A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials' forum, "Latino Leaders in Politics," hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.
In a partnership to expand access to recreational facilities for Santa Clarita residents, the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District are proud to announce tennis courts at four high schools are open to the public on weekdays through the end of July.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.
