SCV Pair Plead Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charges

Two Santa Clarita residents accused of attempted murder have pleaded not guilty in a San Fernando courtroom.

Guillermo Martinez, 20, and Laura Maria Sabedra, 21, are suspected of shooting a victim in the chest on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country on Jan. 16.

“The two suspects then fled the scene in a gray vehicle,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, five days after the incident reportedly occurred. “The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.”

Somoano said the suspected incident evolved from an argument among Martinez, Sabedra and the victim.

Detectives from the SCV Sheriff’s Station Career Offenders, Burglary Robbery, Assault Unit, or COBRA, responded to the call and said they identified Martinez and Sabedra as the two suspects, as well as the car with which they are suspected of fleeing the scene.

Three days later, during the early morning hours, Somoano said a patrol by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Station located the suspects’ vehicle on the 13100 block of San Fernando Road in Sylmar.

“LAPD contacted Santa Clarita Valley Station (deputies), who then sent resources to the motel to conduct surveillance,” said Somoano.

Later that morning, at approximately 9 a.m., LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau served a search warrant at a motel and arrested the two suspects without incident.

They were both booked on suspicion of attempted murder and bail was set at $1 million for each.

They both appeared for their arraignment on Jan. 22.

“Both were charged on Jan. 22, with one count of attempted murder with allegations that Martinez inflicted great bodily injury and used a handgun,” said Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. “They both pleaded not guilty to the charge and are scheduled to return on Feb. 19 for (a preliminary) setting.”