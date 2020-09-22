SCV Real Estate Firm Representing Seller of Rye Canyon Pointe Office Unit

Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller in the sale of approximately 6,077 SF high-image office condo in Valencia.

This high-image office condo, built in 2007, is located at 28212 Kelly Johnson Parkway in the prestigious Rye Canyon Pointe. It features excellent layout, high-ceilings, elegant double door entry, wrap around window lines with sweeping views of the Santa Clarita Valley, dual elevator access, two story atrium entry and open surface and covered parking.

The property is located within minutes from the Valencia Town Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, hotels, championship golf course, single and multi-family housing, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and many other amenities.

Call (818) 452-2016 for more information.

