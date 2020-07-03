SCV Regional Parks, Natural Areas to Reduce Operating Hours

Los Angeles County regional parks and natural areas, which include William S. Hart Park, Placerita Nature Center and Vasquez Rocks, will now be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, effective July 6, according to officials.

The reduced hours follow staff reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours of operation for Hart Park in Newhall will now be Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Vasquez Rocks in Agua Dulce will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Placerita Nature Center in Placerita Canyon’s hours are now Wednesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The park will open at 7 a.m. for hiking, but the bathrooms and the courtyard won’t open until 11 a.m.,” Recreation Services Supervisor Frank Hoffman said Friday afternoon, adding they hadn’t updated the hours listed on the center’s website homepage just yet.

For more information about the nature center, visit http://www.placerita.org/.

For further updates from Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation, visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/.