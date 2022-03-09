SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award

The SCV Relay For Life chapter was awarded the prestigious “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” Award for the West Region of the United States.

The “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” Award was created to honor and recognize the Relay event that embodies the same spirit of Relay that the “Mother of Relay”, Pat Flynn, inspired in Relay participants around the world.

By going above and beyond to lead the fight for a world without cancer, and in spite of being postponed by the pandemic, and having to move locations twice, the SCV team raised nearly $175,000 during the 2021 Relay season. Funds came from such sources as restaurant fundraisers, a Halloween car wash, sales of handmade items with 100% of proceeds donated, a Holiday Boutique, raffle baskets, individual donations, generous sponsorships, and more.

In addition to winning the “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” award for the West Region, the SCV Relay was nominated for the “Power of Hope” Award for continuing to support, honor, and engage cancer survivors and their families in our community. It was the only Relay to be nominated in both categories for Regional and National honors.

The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society is excited to announce that its Relay For Life will once again take place at Central Park on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 9.p.m. The theme this year is “HOPE AROUND THE WORLD.”

The family-friendly event is free and open to all, featuring live entertainment, games, food, and raffle baskets. The opening ceremony honors cancer survivors and caregivers. In the evening, the inspiring Luminaria Ceremony, illuminated by luminaria bags, remembers those who lost their battle to cancer and honors those continuing the fight. To purchase decorated luminaria bags for a $10 donation, or to personally decorate one, contact Luminaria@SCVRelay.org.

The Santa Clarita Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society’s goal this year is to raise $225,000. Please embrace the “Spirit of Relay” and join the movement to save lives, celebrate lives and fight for a world without cancer.

Now is the time to start a team or join one, be a sponsor, or make a donation.

For more information, a calendar of events, and volunteer opportunities for upcoming fundraisers, visit their Facebook page, the website or contact abby.smith@cancer.org

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s annual signature fundraiser, and the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event.

For over twenty years, Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley has raised funds for cancer research, and for free local patient, survivor, and caretaker programs and services.

