Relay for Life Santa Clarita Seeking Cancer Survivors, Caregivers

Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We would like to honor, support, and celebrate you at Relay For Life!

The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society is excited to announce its annual leading fundraiser of the year – Relay For Life. Relay For Life is the primary funding source for ACS research, treatment and programs. It is a crucial means of securing equitable cancer treatment for all. The free, family-friendly community event featuring live entertainment, games, food, and raffle baskets will take place at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, on Saturday, May 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Survivors and caregivers are the heart of Relay For Life, and are honored in the Opening Ceremony. The Survivor Lap at 3:15 p.m. celebrates survivors and caregivers as they walk the track to the cheers of the community, with our military giving out medals to our survivors – “Hero to Hero.” And in the evening, the inspirational Luminaria Ceremony takes place. Participants will carry lights and walk the track amid decorated illuminated bags; each is dedicated to honoring a survivor, memorializing a lost loved one, or offering hope for those continuing the fight.

This year’s Relay theme is “Hope Around the World”, with teams representing different worldwide countries and cities. There is a dedicated area named “Survivor Island” where survivors and caregivers have a tropically decorated tent where they can relax and enjoy complimentary snacks. Open at 8 a.m., Survivor Island will provide coffee, juice and snacks in the morning and throughout the day, and a light dinner at about 4:00 p.m. A Caregiver Garden for survivors to plant a flower (pinwheel) with a message of thanks for their caregiver is nearby. There will also be crafts, activities for all ages, photo ops, and special goodie bags for survivors and caregivers!

We would like all cancer survivors and caregivers to come to Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on May 14. To register, email Laura Peach at survivors@scvrelay.org. To purchase decorated luminaria bags for a $10 donation, or to personally decorate one, contact Luminaria@SCVRelay.org.

It’s not too late to start a team, join a team, make a donation, or be a sponsor. Please join the movement to save lives, celebrate lives and fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org., call 1-800-227-2345, or contact Abby Smith at (661) 855-4541 or Abby.Smith@cancer.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...