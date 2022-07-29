hot weather shut offs banner

SCV Residents Can Receive Alerts About Public Safety Power Shut Offs

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 29, 2022

By Press Release

As summer continues, Southern California Edison reminds Santa Clarita residents that they can receive alerts about Public Safety Power Shut off events in the area.

When weather conditions create a high risk for a wildfire, power may be temporarily shut off to a neighborhood to prevent the electric system from becoming the source of ignition. These outages are called Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

View the interactive outage map to see which areas are currently impacted and to locate community crew vehicles and community resource centers. Check back for locations and hours, which are typically provided or updated on the day before potential shutoffs.

Also check out these helpful resources and customer care programs that can help everyone prepare and stay safe.

To receive the alerts about Public Safety Power Shut Off events visit the public safety power shut off alert page on the Southern California Edison website.

1 Comment for : SCV Residents Can Receive Alerts About Public Safety Power Shut Offs


  1. Dee Bender says:
    Friday, Jul 29, 2022 at

    Thank you

    Reply

