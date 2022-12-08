header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 8
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz
| Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
Green Santa Clarita

The holiday season provides time for connecting with loved ones, gift giving and sharing meals, but it’s also important to consider the impact that your activities might have on the environment.

Some common traditions increase the amount of trash and pollution we produce, but luckily there are plenty of resources and ideas to help lessen that impact while still enjoying the holiday season.

Test your holiday eco-knowledge with this Green Holiday Quiz!
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz

SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
The holiday season provides time for connecting with loved ones, gift giving and sharing meals, but it’s also important to consider the impact that your activities might have on the environment.
FULL STORY...

City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle

City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle
Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the city.
FULL STORY...

City Announces Community Development Block Grant Now Available

City Announces Community Development Block Grant Now Available
Monday, Dec 5, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that informational meetings have been scheduled for those organizations interested in applying for 2023-24 Community Development Block Grant fundin
FULL STORY...

Help SCV Historical Society Create a Museum at the Pardee House

Help SCV Historical Society Create a Museum at the Pardee House
Friday, Dec 2, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is looking for your ideas and opinions in deciding what to feature in the museum being installed in the Pardee House at Heritage Junction in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Transit Gearing Up for Holiday Light Tour

Santa Clarita Transit Gearing Up for Holiday Light Tour
Thursday, Dec 1, 2022
Grab a cozy coat and your holiday spirit and join Santa Clarita Transit for the annual Holiday Light Tour!
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor
Jeff Prang was sworn in as the 27th Los Angeles County Assessor on Thursday at the Monterey Park City Hall.
Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor
Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
On a night that Jordan Starr not only moved into fourth place all-time in career assists but also scored his 1,000th career point, The Master's University men's basketball team beat the Bethesda Flames 106-86 in a non-conference game at The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
The Master's University freshman Kylee Sears has become the first athlete from TMU to qualify for the being held this weekend in Austin, Texas.
TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
Dec. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is an in-person meeting and will take place Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
CalArts Artistic Director Named to Wuzhen Theatre Festival Committee
Travis Preston, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater dean and CalArts Center for New Performance executive artistic director, has been named to the Artistic Committee of the Wuzhen Theatre Festival.
CalArts Artistic Director Named to Wuzhen Theatre Festival Committee
SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz
The holiday season provides time for connecting with loved ones, gift giving and sharing meals, but it’s also important to consider the impact that your activities might have on the environment.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz
Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 75 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 17 additional deaths and 3,450 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department.
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
L.A. County Board Preparing, Protecting Communities From Flood Impacts of Climate Change
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors initiated a plan on Dec. 6 to assess the County’s infrastructure in the face of the inevitable impacts of Climate Change on the region.
L.A. County Board Preparing, Protecting Communities From Flood Impacts of Climate Change
Use Tax Rebate Program Helps Fund City Programs
Business's that pay taxes may be eligible to direct a large portion of their Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the city. 
Use Tax Rebate Program Helps Fund City Programs
Supervisors Make History with Their First Native American Land Acknowledgement
Supervisor Janice Hahn, on her first day as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, read a Native American land acknowledgement, marking a historic first for Los Angeles County.
Supervisors Make History with Their First Native American Land Acknowledgement
LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual hate crime report for Los Angeles County in 2021, showing hate crimes have reached the highest level in 19 years.
LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.  
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Detectives Investigating Body Found in Northbridge Park
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau are investigating a body found at Northbridge Park in Valencia, which was found in the middle of the basketball courts there Wednesday morning.
Detectives Investigating Body Found in Northbridge Park
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the city.
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday - Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: