SCV Residents Urged to Sign Up for Alert LA Emergency Notificatons

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages new residents to the Santa Clarita Valley and those who may not have already registered to complete registration with Alert LA for timely emergency updates and information.

With the onset of summer fire season, it is important for the safety of yourself and your family to be aware of dangerous conditions in your area at all times.

Alert LA County is an opt-in mass notification program utilized by the County of Los Angeles that allows individuals to receive emergency alerts by text, email and/or phone call.

Alert LA County has accessibility features for people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Once registered, add the Alert LA County telephone numbers to your contacts.

To register visit https://alertlacounty.genasys.com/portal/en/register.

