November 30
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
SCV Restaurants Hosting Annual Toy Drive for Kids in Need
| Monday, Nov 30, 2020
A pile of toys sits at Drifters Cocktails in Canyon Country, where toys are being collected for the business' annual toy drive to benefit local children in need this Christmas. | Photo: Emily Alvarenga / The Signal.

 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to close once again, the Marazzito family won’t be stopped from holding their annual toy drive.

Dennis Marazzito, owner of Drifters Cocktails in Canyon Country, and his uncle Joe Marazzito, owner of Sweetwater Bar and Grill in Agua Dulce, are both hosting toy drives at their respective businesses this year to benefit local families in need.

“I’m hoping this year it’ll be a little bit better just because times are a little tighter now — people need it more than they did before,” Dennis said.

“I wasn’t going to let it stop us,” Joe added. “Christmas to me is a very special thing, and we’ve been doing it forever. It’s in our blood.”

The drives are held in honor of Dennis’ father and Joe’s brother, Dennis Senior, who had begun the tradition of hosting toy drives at Drifters prior to his death.

Though just last week restaurants were restricted from offering outdoor dine-in services, both Dennis and Joe chose to stay open for take-out and delivery mostly so they could continue the annual toy drive.

“It’s kind of our duty,” Dennis said. “Everyone’s going through a rough time, but if you can help people, you’ve got to help people.”

Donations must be new, unopened, unwrapped toys valued at $10 or more for kids age 0-18, while monetary donations are also accepted.

“If they’re afraid to go to the store — a lot of people are this year — they can donate the cash, and I will go,” Dennis said.

Annual toy drive donations received at Drifters are expected to be donated to L.A. County Fire Station 107, who then distribute the toys to local families, while Sweetwater donations are expected to go to Fire Station 81, as well as to Fostering UNITY, a nonprofit serving the caregivers of the 44,000 foster children in L.A. County.

Donations are expected to be collected until Dec. 20 at Drifters Cocktails, located at 18240 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, and Sweetwater Bar and Grill, located at 33310 Agua Dulce Canyon Road in Agua Dulce. Get a free drink or appetizer with any donation made.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 1: Proposed Henry Mayo Hospital Expansion on Planning Panel Agenda
A proposed Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion is among the items on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission's agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, December 1 starting at 6 p.m.
14 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 14 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, Nov. 30:
Prayer Angels Seeking Donations for Holiday Care Packages to SCV Soldiers
As the holidays approach, local nonprofit support group Prayer Angels for the Military is seeking donations and assistance in sending holiday care packages to hometown troops away from home.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Sees 106 New Cases; Countywide Surge Prompts More Restrictions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 24 new deaths and 4,544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials called for tightened safety measures set to take effect on Monday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Sees 106 New Cases; Countywide Surge Prompts More Restrictions
Nov. 29: Last Chance to See Inside Out & Upside Down REDCAT Exhibition
This Sunday, Nov. 29, is the last day to see the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater's virtual graphic design exhibition, Inside Out & Upside Down, showcasing CalArt posters from throughout the years.
Nov. 29: Last Chance to See Inside Out & Upside Down REDCAT Exhibition
L.A. County to Tighten Safety Measures Monday as COVID-19 Surges
As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors.
L.A. County to Tighten Safety Measures Monday as COVID-19 Surges
Nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services Seeks Donations for Giving Tuesday
The Valencia nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services is seeking donations this Giving Tuesday after suffering greatly from the effects of COVID-19.
Nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services Seeks Donations for Giving Tuesday
CalArts Alum Julian Gross Earns Grammy Nomination
Musician-artist and CalArts graduate Julian Gross (Art '00) has earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Recording Package category for his art direction on "Healer," Grouplove’s latest release.
CalArts Alum Julian Gross Earns Grammy Nomination
SCV Businesses Prepare for Small Business Saturday 2020
Shoppers are being invited to join small businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley in participating in Small Business Saturday 2020 this weekend.
SCV Businesses Prepare for Small Business Saturday 2020
Demand for COVID-19 Testing Increases in SCV Amid Surge
The Santa Clarita Valley has seen an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, paralleling the trend in Los Angeles County and nationwide.
Demand for COVID-19 Testing Increases in SCV Amid Surge
SCV Senior Center Drive-Thru Dishes out Thanksgiving Feast to Hundreds
Hundreds of local, older adults could not break bread together this year for the annual Thanksgiving feast at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, but many still showed, some even dressed up for a drive-thru version Thursday.
SCV Senior Center Drive-Thru Dishes out Thanksgiving Feast to Hundreds
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Zonta Club Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
Zonta International’s “16 days of Activism” is held annually from Nov. 25 - Dec. 10. Since 2016, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has participated in the annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in collaboration with the Child and Family Center.
Zonta Club Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
Nov. 30: COC Multicultural Center Virtual Soft Opening
On Monday, Nov. 30, College of the Canyons will host a virtual soft opening of its Multicultural Center, which will provide safe and brave spaces for historically minoritized and marginalized groups on campus with the goal of increased diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the college’s fabric.
Nov. 30: COC Multicultural Center Virtual Soft Opening
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 383,275 Cases Countywide, 37 New Deaths; 9,352 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the latest data on COVID-19 Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 383,275 Cases Countywide, 37 New Deaths; 9,352 Total SCV Cases
City Releases Holiday Virtual Events Line-Up
Travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops and into a month of non-stop fun and entertainment with the city of Santa Clarita’s virtual events in December.
City Releases Holiday Virtual Events Line-Up
Agua Dulce Community Affected by SoCal Edison Power Shutoffs
Power shutoffs commenced Thanksgiving Day in the Santa Clarita Valley, with Southern California Edison customers affected near the Agua Dulce area.
Agua Dulce Community Affected by SoCal Edison Power Shutoffs
COVID-19 Surge Impacting Henry Mayo
While local health care officials have been asking for the community’s help in creating personal protective equipment since the onset of the pandemic, now the message is simpler: Abide by public health guidelines.
COVID-19 Surge Impacting Henry Mayo
Logix Encouraging Community to Take Part in COC’s Double Your Dollars Campaign
Logix Federal Credit Union is supporting College of the Canyons Foundation’s Student Resource & Success Fund with its Double Your Dollars campaign.
Logix Encouraging Community to Take Part in COC’s Double Your Dollars Campaign
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
