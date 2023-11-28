SCV Rotary Club Delivers Holiday Turkeys

Members of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently celebrated an annual tradition of delivering turkeys for the holiday season to those in need in the SCV.

Every year, in addition to many other charitable projects, members of the SCV Rotary Club provide turkeys and chickens to food banks, the Salvation Army, Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Services Collaborative and to the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.

The SCV Rotary Club motto is “service above self” and members love serving the SCV community.

For more information on SCV Rotary visit www.scvrotary.com.

Founded more than 50 years ago, the SCV Rotary Club currently meets each Wednesday at noon at the SCV Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

New members always welcome.

