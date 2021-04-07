SCV Rotary Donates $1,150 to Boys & Girls Club

Each Spring Break the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides a vital service to working parents and guardians by extending its hours and offering a safe place for children to play and learn.

During the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club has provided in-person distance learning support to small groups of children at McGrath and Newhall elementary schools, and now for Spring Break the Club is offering those same students the opportunity to continue exploring the arts, be active, and have fun with all the health and safety protocols on the two campuses.

There is a nominal fee for the Spring Break program. The cost is just $50, but it can still be a barrier for some families, especially those with more than one child. So, when Rotary Satellite Club of SCV reached out to the Boys & Girls Club inquiring on ways they could help, the staff at the Boys & Girls Club had an answer.

“Just two days before Jason called me several parents said they wouldn’t be able to afford the fee. Our Club staff immediately started asking if there was anything we could do. Jason’s timing was perfect. Rotary was ready to help and jumped at the opportunity to provide scholarships this Spring Break,” said Matt Nelson, CEO Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “We have a fun Spring Break planned with art activities, games, outdoor fun, and competitions. Kids need every chance they can get to socialize and be active. We’re able to provide that while following public health protocols. Thanks to Rotary these kids are getting what they need right now.”

Rotary’s donation of $1,150 will provide scholarships for 23 children.

“Rotary has been striving to make the world a better place for over a hundred years. That always begins with our children and their families,” said Jason Downs, Chair of Rotary Satellite Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “I know firsthand the impact Boys & Girls Club has on our youth. My nephews attend the Club and have benefitted from having structure and positive male role models there. Every little bit counts. Every child is worth it. The Club and Rotary want the same things for our youth. We are proud to be working side by side in the community.”

Life is slowly returning to normal. Thanks to Rotary of SCV 23 more children at the Boys & Girls Club can have a fun Spring Break with their friends.

Founded in 1968, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides, academic support, a second home, and builds leaders for over 5,000 local youth. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). Learn about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley at www.scvbgc.org.

For more than a century Rotary has bridged cultures and continents to champion peace, cure disease, and fight poverty. Rotary Satellite Club of Santa Clarita Valley is an affiliate of the larger Rotary Club of Santa Clarita. Its focus is more on service and flexibility when it comes to your budget, time and ability to jump in and lend a hand. It retains some of the traditions while also looking to the future.

