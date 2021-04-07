header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 6
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
SCV Rotary Donates $1,150 to Boys & Girls Club
| Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021
Rotary Check Presentation
Left to right: Matt Nelson, Isabella Nelson, Jason Downs, & Adrienne Mei Hwa O'Reilly.
Photo Credit: Lilly Hernandez.

 

Each Spring Break the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides a vital service to working parents and guardians by extending its hours and offering a safe place for children to play and learn.

During the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club has provided in-person distance learning support to small groups of children at McGrath and Newhall elementary schools, and now for Spring Break the Club is offering those same students the opportunity to continue exploring the arts, be active, and have fun with all the health and safety protocols on the two campuses.

There is a nominal fee for the Spring Break program. The cost is just $50, but it can still be a barrier for some families, especially those with more than one child. So, when Rotary Satellite Club of SCV reached out to the Boys & Girls Club inquiring on ways they could help, the staff at the Boys & Girls Club had an answer.

“Just two days before Jason called me several parents said they wouldn’t be able to afford the fee. Our Club staff immediately started asking if there was anything we could do. Jason’s timing was perfect. Rotary was ready to help and jumped at the opportunity to provide scholarships this Spring Break,” said Matt Nelson, CEO Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “We have a fun Spring Break planned with art activities, games, outdoor fun, and competitions. Kids need every chance they can get to socialize and be active. We’re able to provide that while following public health protocols. Thanks to Rotary these kids are getting what they need right now.”

Rotary’s donation of $1,150 will provide scholarships for 23 children.

“Rotary has been striving to make the world a better place for over a hundred years. That always begins with our children and their families,” said Jason Downs, Chair of Rotary Satellite Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “I know firsthand the impact Boys & Girls Club has on our youth. My nephews attend the Club and have benefitted from having structure and positive male role models there. Every little bit counts. Every child is worth it. The Club and Rotary want the same things for our youth. We are proud to be working side by side in the community.”

Life is slowly returning to normal. Thanks to Rotary of SCV 23 more children at the Boys & Girls Club can have a fun Spring Break with their friends.

Founded in 1968, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides, academic support, a second home, and builds leaders for over 5,000 local youth. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). Learn about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley at www.scvbgc.org.

For more than a century Rotary has bridged cultures and continents to champion peace, cure disease, and fight poverty. Rotary Satellite Club of Santa Clarita Valley is an affiliate of the larger Rotary Club of Santa Clarita. Its focus is more on service and flexibility when it comes to your budget, time and ability to jump in and lend a hand. It retains some of the traditions while also looking to the future.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Rotary Donates $1,150 to Boys & Girls Club

SCV Rotary Donates $1,150 to Boys & Girls Club
Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021
Each Spring Break the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides a vital service to working parents and guardians by extending its hours and offering a safe place for children to play and learn.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards

Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards
Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Scholarship committee recently met with high school senior art student applicants virtually to announce the Association's 2021 Scholarship Award winners.
FULL STORY...

College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program

College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Friday, Apr 2, 2021
Applications are now open for the Los Angeles County Arts Internship Program which is set to provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 140 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.
FULL STORY...

Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes

Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
Valencia-based Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, took 25 participants with mobility impairments in January and February to experience adaptive snow skiing with United States Adaptive Recreation Center at Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort.
FULL STORY...

Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations

Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021
The Super 8 motel in Canyon Country will no longer serve as a temporary shelter for homeless people after May 31.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Continues Road to Recovery; SCV Cases Total 27,381
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 23 new deaths and 406 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,381 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Continues Road to Recovery; SCV Cases Total 27,381
SCV Rotary Donates $1,150 to Boys & Girls Club
Each Spring Break the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides a vital service to working parents and guardians by extending its hours and offering a safe place for children to play and learn.
SCV Rotary Donates $1,150 to Boys & Girls Club
Tax Exemption Available to Eligible Seniors Through Safe, Clean Water Program
The city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure residents are aware of an effort to provide financial relief to low-income seniors.
Tax Exemption Available to Eligible Seniors Through Safe, Clean Water Program
L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
In honor of National Library Week, L.A. County Library is launching its 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program.
L.A. County Library Launches 2021 Spring & Summer Discovery Program
Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
Waste Management of Santa Clarita team members are celebrating Earth Day every day by personally pledging to live more sustainably at home, at work and on the go.
Waste Management Pledges to Plant 50,000 Trees in Honor of Earth Day
City Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution Affirming Vote of No Confidence in Gascón
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously to adopt Resolution No. 21-7, expressing concern in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s Special Directives 20-06, 20-07 and 20-08, and affirming a vote of no confidence in Gascón.
City Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution Affirming Vote of No Confidence in Gascón
Newsom Says California Could Fully Reopen by June 15 if 2 Criteria Are Met
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday a plan to fully reopen California’s economy by June 15 — if vaccine and hospitalization numbers remain stable.
Newsom Says California Could Fully Reopen by June 15 if 2 Criteria Are Met
SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
After careers helping students in education and helping families in real estate, Jared and Victoria Erfle are pleased to announce that they are launching a new business to help seniors and their loved ones with transitions and relocations – Caring Transitions of Santa Clarita.
SCV Couple Launch Full-Service ‘Caring Transitions’ to Help Seniors
April 14: Logix Hosting Virtual Home Buying Seminars
Logix Federal Credit Union is supporting the community by hosting free, home buying seminars Wednesday, April 14, at noon and 5:00 p.m., virtually.
April 14: Logix Hosting Virtual Home Buying Seminars
Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Scholarship committee recently met with high school senior art student applicants virtually to announce the Association's 2021 Scholarship Award winners.
Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 366 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county officially moved into the state's Orange Tier and eased more restrictions.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is preparing to launch the L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program, a partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County and local HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee has been charged on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
Family fun and entertainment will continue at East Walker Ranch Open Space in May and June with showings of “Shrek” and “The Goonies” at City Cinemas.
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California and was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley early Monday morning.
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
Sunday marked the second Easter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though many churches have resumed services, most of the typical weekend celebrations were canceled.
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Small Business Stabilization Loan Program has reached its application limit as loan funding requests have exceeded $30 million.
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 5-11, 2021:
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
%d bloggers like this: