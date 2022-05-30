SCV Rotary Donates $1,500 to Family Promise

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley with a $1,500 donation to help support the charitable organization’s outreach program for the homeless in the SCV.

The presentation took place at Rotary’s May 18 luncheon meeting.

SCV Rotary president Dave Reeves presented Family Promise executive director Dr. Roche Vermaak and program chair Rachel Rieckhoff with a check for $1,500.

After thanking the club for its continued support over the years, Vermaak and Rieckhoff reported on the construction progress of the new Family Promise facilities which are being built on Newhall Avenue near the SR14 Freeway.

Founded in 1960, SCV Rotary is a service organization of business men and women which has been supporting charitable organizations in the SCV for more than 60 years.

Members meet every Wednesday at 12:10 p.m., at the IHOP Restaurant, 24737 Pico Canyon Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

For more information visit SCV Rotary.

For more information visit Family Promise of SCV.

