Today in
S.C.V. History
April 17
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
| Friday, Apr 17, 2020
hunter romine

Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine, Class of 2020, who has committed to West Point.

Here are Romine’s career highlights:

• Career Highlight: 2019 Foothill League XC Champion / 3 consecutive Foothill League XC titles as a team (2017-19) / Second at the 2018 CIF State XC Championships to become the second boys’ program in SCV history to qualify for the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, OR

• Personal bests: 15:28 @ Woodward (No. 5 in West Ranch history) / 4:24.51 1600m (No. 8 in West Ranch history)

• Favorite HS moment: Running through the mall with my teammates

• 2020 goals before COVID-19: Become Foothill League champion in the 3200m and 1600m … Run sub-9:10 in the 3200m

• Words to coaches: “ To all the coaches that have shaped me into the athlete and person I am today, thank you! I would not have accomplished my goals, dreams, and success that I have obtained during my high school career without you. Thank you for pushing me to limits I would have never reached on my own. I am so thankful for all of the time and effort you have poured into me as a person and as an athlete.”

• Words teammates: “Thank you for being my second family, my best friends, and people I can lean on during hard times. Thank you for running thousands of miles with me, even when nobody wanted to. Thank you for all the memories…”

• Advice to incoming freshmen: “Running is hard work and isn’t always fun, but you will create life long friends and memories along the way. There will be times when you want to quit and times you will feel like you are on top of the world. You just need to stay focused and dedicated because that’s the only way you will make it through your years as a runner.”
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage

SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage, Class of 2020, who has committed to California State University, Northridge.
FULL STORY...

COC Golfer, Two-Time State Champ Jessie Lin Signs With Washington State

COC Golfer, Two-Time State Champ Jessie Lin Signs With Washington State
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
College of the Canyons sophomore Jessie Lin has signed with Washington State University, becoming the second member of the Lady Cougars' back-to-back state championship team to move on to a four-year women's golf program.
FULL STORY...

SCV Runners: 5 Future Moments Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak

SCV Runners: 5 Future Moments Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak
Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020
Five future history-making moments for Santa Clarita Valley runners in 2020 are under threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch

SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School's Hailey Kirsch, Class of 2020, who has committed to University of California, San Diego.
FULL STORY...
