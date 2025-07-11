SCV School Districts Seek Children with Special Needs

Do you know a child with special needs? The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member school districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children attending private schools.

Special education programs are available to all eligible students with disabilities in the least restrictive environment in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

If you are concerned about your child’s development or have reason to believe your child needs special education due to a physical, mental, emotional, learning, or speech problem, you are encouraged to contact either your local school district’s Special Education Department or the SCV SELPA office.

All referrals are considered confidential and services for eligible children are provided at no cost. The parent or legal guardian retains the right to refuse services and are provided other procedural safeguards under federal and state law.

Local School District Special Education Offices

Castaic Union School District

28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 257-4500

Newhall School District

25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 291-4000

Saugus Union School District

24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

(661) 294-5300

Sulphur Springs Union School District

27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

(661) 252-5131

William S. Hart Union High School District

21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 259-0033

Santa Clarita Valley SELPA

26320 Spirit Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 259-0033 ext. 742

Like this: Like Loading...