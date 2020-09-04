[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

September 4
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
SCV Schools Awarded Share of $811K in L.A. County Arts Grants
| Friday, Sep 4, 2020
arts grants

The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture will award arts grants totaling $811,600 to 40 L.A. County school districts, including the Mountain View, Newhall and Sulfur Springs School Districts and iLead Charter Schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Advancement Grant Program is administered through the L.A. County Arts Education Collective, the countywide initiative dedicated to making the arts a core part of every child’s growth and development.

Advancement Grants, underwritten by the Arts Ed Collective Funders Council, offer flexible funding to school districts, and are matched by school district funds. Leveraging public and private resources, they will invest more than $1.6 million this year to expand access to instruction in dance, media arts, music, theater, and visual arts.

School districts use Advancement Grants to implement district-wide arts education in a range of ways: arts integration, professional development and resources for teachers, social-emotional learning in the arts, arts classes, and musical instrument purchases for at-home instruction.

To address data showing disparities in access to the arts, Advancement Grants promote equity with priority points for school districts serving large student populations of 10,000 or greater, and those with an Unduplicated Pupil Count of 71% or greater which includes students eligible for Free and Reduced Priced Meals, foster youth, and English language learners.

A complete list of the 40 school district grantees (including four charter school networks) is below.

“We are proud to provide Advancement Grants with an eye toward increasing equity and access in arts education for the benefit of our County youth,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of Arts and Culture. “In this unprecedented time, the human connection, educational engagement, wellbeing, and creative expression that the arts provide is more important than ever. We are deeply grateful for our school district, philanthropy, and County partners as we collectively work to ensure opportunities for students to create and thrive.”

“Investing in the future for Los Angeles County’s children is imperative, especially now,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “These Advancement Grants support a well-rounded education and help school districts lay the foundation to careers in the arts and the creative economy. We want every person in Los Angeles County to have access to the breadth, depth, and diversity of the arts to enrich their childhood and foster their creativity into adulthood.”

“We know that learning is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor, so as educators throughout Los Angeles County innovate their operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have an obligation to support customized learning initiatives that equip students with invaluable creative skills,” said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. “The Advancement Grants will be used for initiatives designed by the school districts themselves, as they know how to best reach their communities and be attentive to gaps and inequities in resources.”

Here’s the complete list of 2020-21 Arts Education Collective Advancement Grant recipients:

* Alhambra Unified School

* Antelope Valley Union High School District

* Arcadia Unified School District

* Azusa Unified School District

* Baldwin Park Unified School District

* Burbank Unified School District

* Centinela Valley Union High School District

* Claremont Unified School District

* Compton Unified School District

* Covina-Valley Unified School District

* Culver City Unified School District

* El Monte Union High School District

* El Rancho Unified School District

* Garvey Elementary School District

* Glendora Unified School District

* Hacienda La Puente Unified School District

* Hawthorne School District

* Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union

* iLead Charter Network

* Inner City Education Foundation

* Keppel Union School District

* Lawndale Elementary School District

* Lynwood Unified School District

* Magnolia Public Schools

* Monrovia Unified School District

* Montebello Unified School District

* Mountain View School District

* Newhall School District

* Norwalk La Mirada Unified School District

* Paramount Unified School District

* Pasadena Unified School District

* Pomona Unified School District

* Rosemead School District

* San Gabriel Unified School District

* South Pasadena Unified School District

* Sulphur Springs Union School District

* Walnut Valley Unified School District

* Whittier City School District

* Whittier Union High School District

* Wiseburn School District

About the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture and the Arts Ed Collective

The mission of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is to advance arts, culture, and creativity throughout Los Angeles County. It provides leadership, services, and support in areas including grants and technical assistance for nonprofit organizations, countywide arts education initiatives, commissioning and care for civic art collections, research and evaluation, pathways to the creative economy, professional development, free community programs, and cross-sector creative strategies that address civic issues. For more information, visit lacountyarts.org

The L.A. County Arts Education Collective is the countywide initiative dedicated to making the arts a core part of every child’s growth and development. Starting with just one school district in each Supervisorial District nearly two decades ago, the Arts Ed Collective now includes a robust coalition of partners that represents more than 72 school districts, 5 charter school networks and hundreds of community-based arts organizations, teaching artists, educators, philanthropists, and advocates.

The initiative is coordinated by the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, is supported by curriculum and instructional services provided by the LA County Office of Education, and is guided by a Leadership Council and an active Funders Council who continue to invest in this formidable movement for arts education across Los Angeles County. It is recognized as a national model of collective impact in arts education.

For more information and a list of philanthropic funders, visit lacountyartsedcollective.org.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Villanueva Denies LASD Excluded Inspector General from Autopsy

Villanueva Denies LASD Excluded Inspector General from Autopsy
Friday, Sep 4, 2020
Los Angeles County Inspector General Max Huntsman told the Civilian Oversight Commission for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday that his office was excluded from observing the Dijon Kizzee autopsy, and that the LASD "does not follow the laws" designed to ensure independent investigations.
FULL STORY...

Barger, County Inspector General Duel with Sheriff, LASD Over Transparency, Threats

Barger, County Inspector General Duel with Sheriff, LASD Over Transparency, Threats
Friday, Sep 4, 2020
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Inspector General Max Huntsman echoed their repeated calls for more transparency and oversight Thursday regarding Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who they say has repeatedly denied routine public information requests and has been accused of personally threatening public officials.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Beaches to Remain Open Labor Day Weekend

L.A. County Beaches to Remain Open Labor Day Weekend
Friday, Sep 4, 2020
Los Angeles County beaches will be open Labor Day weekend, but face masks and physical distancing are still required, according to the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors.
FULL STORY...

SCV Deputies Issue More Than 40 Citations in Bike, Pedestrian Safety Push

SCV Deputies Issue More Than 40 Citations in Bike, Pedestrian Safety Push
Friday, Sep 4, 2020
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station traffic deputies wrote more than 40 citations Wednesday morning during a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Santa Clarita, according to authorities.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Residents Want Safer Biking, Walking Routes, More Trails
Local residents want Santa Clarita to have more biking and multi-use trails, safer routes and a variety of amenities for those who walk and bike around the community, according to feedback collected for the city’s 2020 non-motorized transportation plan.
Santa Clarita Residents Want Safer Biking, Walking Routes, More Trails
Villanueva Denies LASD Excluded Inspector General from Autopsy
Los Angeles County Inspector General Max Huntsman told the Civilian Oversight Commission for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday that his office was excluded from observing the Dijon Kizzee autopsy, and that the LASD "does not follow the laws" designed to ensure independent investigations.
Villanueva Denies LASD Excluded Inspector General from Autopsy
Hart District Discusses Return-to-Campus Timeline, ‘Full Reopening’
The earliest Santa Clarita Valley public junior highs and high schools could resume on-campus instruction, optimistically, is Oct. 19 — a timeline depending on a number of conditions, William S. Hart Union High School District officials discussed Wednesday.
Hart District Discusses Return-to-Campus Timeline, ‘Full Reopening’
Barger, County Inspector General Duel with Sheriff, LASD Over Transparency, Threats
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Inspector General Max Huntsman echoed their repeated calls for more transparency and oversight Thursday regarding Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who they say has repeatedly denied routine public information requests and has been accused of personally threatening public officials.
Barger, County Inspector General Duel with Sheriff, LASD Over Transparency, Threats
Off-Site Road Improvements to Begin for Future Canyon Country Community Center
The new Community Center in Canyon Country is reaching a major milestone as Phase III is set to begin on Monday, September 14.
Off-Site Road Improvements to Begin for Future Canyon Country Community Center
Public Lands Officials Brace for Labor Day Weekend, Ask Public’s Help
The unprecedented number of visitors to public lands during the COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed agencies like the U.S. Forest Service, and officials are asking people to stay safe and clean up after themselves this Labor Day Weekend.
Public Lands Officials Brace for Labor Day Weekend, Ask Public’s Help
Labor Day Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday evening as an intense heatwave continues to broil the Southland.
Labor Day Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night
L.A. County Beaches to Remain Open Labor Day Weekend
Los Angeles County beaches will be open Labor Day weekend, but face masks and physical distancing are still required, according to the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors.
L.A. County Beaches to Remain Open Labor Day Weekend
SCV Deputies Issue More Than 40 Citations in Bike, Pedestrian Safety Push
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station traffic deputies wrote more than 40 citations Wednesday morning during a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Santa Clarita, according to authorities.
SCV Deputies Issue More Than 40 Citations in Bike, Pedestrian Safety Push
Feds Indict 3 SCV Residents in $1.7M Embezzlement Scheme
Three Santa Clarita Valley residents were named Thursday and two of them arrested on a federal indictment accusing them of defrauding a company in a $1.7 million embezzlement scheme.
Feds Indict 3 SCV Residents in $1.7M Embezzlement Scheme
City Encouraging Residents to Prepare, Refresh Emergency Plans
September is National Preparedness Month and the city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to take the time this month to prepare and refresh your emergency plans. You never know when disaster may strike, so prepare now for your whole family.
City Encouraging Residents to Prepare, Refresh Emergency Plans
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Donates Supplements to Essential Field Workers
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program has provided 2,500 bottles of specially formulated Vitamin-C blend nutritional supplements to hundreds of Southern California-based field workers in highly impoverished areas, as a show of commitment and support for this vital and essential work force, particularly during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Donates Supplements to Essential Field Workers
Sept. 23: Santa Clarita Community Services & Arts Grants Information Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to Santa Clarita Valley based nonprofit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents.
Sept. 23: Santa Clarita Community Services & Arts Grants Information Meeting
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 244,999 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths; 5,459 SCV Cases
As 61 new deaths and 1,193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed countywide, with 5,459 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health highlights the importance of worker protections and reporting workplace outbreaks.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 244,999 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths; 5,459 SCV Cases
Stevenson Ranch Library Serving as Emergency Cooling Center Through Sunday
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will once again serve as Emergency Cooling Centers.
Stevenson Ranch Library Serving as Emergency Cooling Center Through Sunday
Audit Finds Mail Processing Delays at USPS’s Santa Clarita Facility
The U.S. Postal Service’s Santa Clarita Processing and Distribution Center, along with other facilities in six states, is not quite ready for election mail processing ahead of November, an audit by its Office of Inspector General reported Monday.
Audit Finds Mail Processing Delays at USPS’s Santa Clarita Facility
City Revamps Annual ‘Evening of Remembrance’ to Online Format
Although the traditional Evening of Remembrance will not be held in person in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to watch the event at home beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
City Revamps Annual ‘Evening of Remembrance’ to Online Format
SCV’s 8U HARTbreakers Place 2nd at AFA Southwestern Nationals
The 8U HARTbreakers from the William. S. Hart Baseball & Softball league finished 2nd at the American Fastpitch Association's (AFA) Southwestern Nationals in St. George, Utah.
SCV’s 8U HARTbreakers Place 2nd at AFA Southwestern Nationals
COVID-19 Testing Site at COC to Remain Open Labor Day
Los Angeles County officials announced the drive-thru COVID-19 testing center located at College of the Canyons/Valencia campus will remain open Labor Day Monday.
COVID-19 Testing Site at COC to Remain Open Labor Day
County Reaches Settlement with Original Tommy’s, Pizza Hut Over Minimum Wage Violations
The County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) is announcing settlements with three Southern California-based companies that operate two popular restaurants—Original Tommy’s and Pizza Hut—for violations of the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, which covers work performed in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
County Reaches Settlement with Original Tommy’s, Pizza Hut Over Minimum Wage Violations
Barger, LACoFD Welcome Arrival of Super Scoopers
Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Fire Chief Darryl Osby, Wednesday, along with pilots, air crew members, and fire personnel to welcome two CL-415 Super Scooper fire-fighting aircraft that the County is leasing from the Government of Quebec.
Barger, LACoFD Welcome Arrival of Super Scoopers
Chamber’s Virtual ‘Salute to Patriots’ to Honor Veterans
The SCV Chamber revamps yearly Patriots Luncheon as a virtual ‘Salute to Patriots’ to recognize Veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley business community on Veterans Day.
Chamber’s Virtual ‘Salute to Patriots’ to Honor Veterans
