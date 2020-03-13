SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19

The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of

COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue

ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.

Lunch Meals at Bella Vida

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020

• The SCV Senior Center will now provide fresh boxed lunches at our Bella Vida Drive

Thru service for Seniors to pick up their meals Monday-Friday open 11:30 a.m.–1:00

p.m. Pick up and go. Located in the Bella Vida Parking lot for all individuals who have

filled out a Universal Intake Form.

• For those whose only mode of transportation is the City Bus or Dial A Ride/Access –

They will be offered an option for home delivered meals on a temporary basis. Please

call the center for additional information.

Congregate site at Vintage Bouquet Apartments:

• We will provide fresh boxed lunch daily and instead of eating in the Activity Room as

normal – they can pick up their meal outside the Activity Room

Congregate site at Friendly Valley:

• We will provide fresh boxed lunch daily and instead of eating in the Church Hall, they

can take the meal back to their homes.

Santa Clarita Valley – Home Delivered Meals

• All home delivered meals will continue as is – there will be some minor adjustments to

protocol.

Support Services

• All Support Services will continue with our Care Managers including Individual Supports,

Family Supports and Support Groups via conference call – all services at Bella Vida.

Adult Day Program

• The Adult Day Program will remain open, but with limits set on number of daily

participants. Additional in-home respite services will be made available to families.

Phone: 661-259-9444 email: admin@scv-seniorcenter.org www.SCV-SeniorCenter.org

Activities and Classes

• All activities and classes will be closed until May 1, 2020

• AARP Tax Service will continue Tues/Thurs.

• Trips and Tours will be postponed until May

• Bingo will be postponed until May

• Volunteer activities will be limited

Handyworker Program

• No disruption in service

Apartment Transportation Service

• No disruption in service

SCV Senior Center

• The Center will remain open for those that need assistance through our Supported

Services, Handworker Program, or need to sign up for meal services.

• Receptionist and phone service remain fully operational.

We remain flexible to the needs of the older adult community, but also want to protect and assist where we can.

We appreciate your patience and understanding. We will re-assess all areas as we get closer to May 1 and will follow state, county and city protocol at that time.