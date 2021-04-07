april drive-in events

SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida Sets April Drive-In Events Schedule

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Apr 7, 2021

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is excited to announce its April drive-in events schedule.

The Senior Center has been offering these wonderful drive-in events for several months – all COVID protocols are strictly enforced.

* April 10 (Saturday) at 3 p.m. – We’re bringing the greatest era of rock ‘n’ roll to the parking lot of Bella Vida with a live concert by Tommy C and The Black Widow Grease Band. Tommy C has played on stage with many musical legends like Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Conway Twitty, Fats Domino, The Temptations, and The Four Tops. Enjoy this tribute to the first rock ‘n’ rollers who changed the sound of music. Free of charge.

* April 13 (Tuesday) at 2 p.m. – “Spring” into fun at the SCV Senior Center as we play Bingo. Yes…there WILL be prizes. The question is, will you be a lucky winner?

* April 24 (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m. – Relive a night at the drive-in movie theater. Popcorn is included! Featuring “Seabiscuit,” the story of a Depression-era racehorse whose surprising victories lifted not only the spirits of the team, but also the nation. Free of charge.

Reservations for all events are required and can be made at myscvcoa.org. Events reach capacity quickly so please make your reservations early.

Light refreshments are provided at all SCV Senior Center experiences.

For more information about April drive-in events, visit myscvcoa.org or call the Senior Center at 661-259-9444 x151.

All drive-in events are held in the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida parking lot, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.

