meals on wheels

SCV Senior Center Needs Meals-on-Wheels Delivery Volunteers

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 7, 2020

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center has an urgent need for volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers to keep pace with the rapid growth in recipients and ensure every senior gets a nutritious meal.

It is a lifeline that needs your support.

Delivery shifts are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12 noon to 3 p.m. any day, Monday through Friday.

Volunteers must be at least 22 with 5 years of driving experience.

Drivers are trained and use SCV Senior Center vehicles.

Most volunteers deliver meals once a week, preferably on a long-term basis.

Strict COVID-19 safety precautions are maintained.

Delivering meals is a deeply fulfilling experience. Join the Senior Center’s team of volunteers and make a difference in the lives of seniors.

Contact Volunteer Coordinator Robin Clough at rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org or call the SCV Senior Center at 661-259-9444.

No Comments for : SCV Senior Center Needs Meals-on-Wheels Delivery Volunteers


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • SCV Senior Center Needs Meals-on-Wheels Delivery Volunteers

    SCV Senior Center Needs Meals-on-Wheels Delivery Volunteers

    34 mins ago
  • Aug. 7-9: ‘Stuff the Bus’ With School Supplies Donations at SCV Walmarts

    Aug. 7-9: ‘Stuff the Bus’ With School Supplies Donations at SCV Walmarts

    1 hour ago
  • #TexasFire in Saugus at 210 Acres, 50% Contained

    #TexasFire in Saugus at 210 Acres, 50% Contained

    2 hours ago
  • Hart District Updates Online Learning Plans for Fall 2020 Semester

    Hart District Updates Online Learning Plans for Fall 2020 Semester

    3 hours ago
  • Unions Sue L.A. County Over ‘Reimagine L.A.’ Charter Amendment

    Unions Sue L.A. County Over ‘Reimagine L.A.’ Charter Amendment

    3 hours ago
  • L.A. County Public Health Tracks 11 COVID-19 Outbreaks in SCV

    L.A. County Public Health Tracks 11 COVID-19 Outbreaks in SCV

    3 hours ago
  • Deputies Cite 7 for Street Racing in Valencia Industrial Center

    Deputies Cite 7 for Street Racing in Valencia Industrial Center

    4 hours ago
  • Federal Court Terminates 1930s Paramount Consent Decrees

    Federal Court Terminates 1930s Paramount Consent Decrees

    5 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)

    13 hours ago
  • COC Excels in Online Teaching | Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

    COC Excels in Online Teaching | Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

    18 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.