SCV Senior Center Needs Meals-on-Wheels Delivery Volunteers

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center has an urgent need for volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers to keep pace with the rapid growth in recipients and ensure every senior gets a nutritious meal.

It is a lifeline that needs your support.

Delivery shifts are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12 noon to 3 p.m. any day, Monday through Friday.

Volunteers must be at least 22 with 5 years of driving experience.

Drivers are trained and use SCV Senior Center vehicles.

Most volunteers deliver meals once a week, preferably on a long-term basis.

Strict COVID-19 safety precautions are maintained.

Delivering meals is a deeply fulfilling experience. Join the Senior Center’s team of volunteers and make a difference in the lives of seniors.

Contact Volunteer Coordinator Robin Clough at rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org or call the SCV Senior Center at 661-259-9444.