SCV Senior Center Serves More than 100K Meals Since March

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center reached another milestone this week when it surpassed 100,000 meals prepared and delivered in the SCV since March 13, as the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States.

The SCV Senior Center opened its new center called Bella Vida in April 2019 and was setting records with attendance and activities in their first 11 months.

Bella Vida closed on March 13 with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the needs of seniors in the community, the center geared up to expand their meal programs for homebound seniors.

The center immediately established the Bella Vida Drive-Thru lunch service for seniors, a safe and efficient way to distribute meals to those who can drive to the Center, now averaging almost 400 meals per day.

The Meals on Wheels program started to grow with requests and has now doubled the number of deliveries. Almost 700 meals are brought to homes of seniors every day. There are 110 Meals on Wheels routes every week that leave from Bella Vida. The program is coordinated by Lynne Hazen along with more than 70 volunteer drivers.

Executive Chef Joanna Vallelunga leads her team of cooks and assistants with preparation beginning at 5:30 a.m. every day. The dedicated staff and volunteers are maximizing the new kitchen and the Grand Ballroom has turned into a production room where more than 1,100 meals are prepared and packaged each day.

It’s more than just a lunch, though, as the Center’s Support Service Department is reaching out to more than 500 seniors each week to assist with their needs. The online classes are also growing, and much more is planned to serve the needs of seniors.

In August, the Center reached the extraordinary milestone of serving more than 100,000 meals prepared and served. The Senior Center may be closed but is serving more than ever before.

“We are so proud of our volunteers and staff who continue to rise to the occasion to serve our community in this time of crisis,” said Board President Elizabeth Hopp. “We are fortunate to have the support of the County of Los Angeles, the City of Santa Clarita and the many individuals who support us.”

For more information — or if you know of a senior in need of meals and support -– call the SCV Senior Center at 661-259-9444.