SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers

National Volunteer Week celebrates volunteer service and the ability of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.

More than ever, the SCV Senior Center is grateful to its volunteers for the enormous impact of their commitment, time, and compassion for the cause. An astounding 1000 meals a day are now created, packed and delivered with love ensuring every senior in Santa Clarita has a fresh nutritious lunch. Just as important, recipients know they matter to others and are not forgotten, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. This is the power of Senior Center volunteers.

The SCV Senior Center’s remarkable warmth and compassion has not diminished during these uncertain times. Rather its spirit thrives beyond the walls responding to the needs of seniors. The outpouring of hundreds of people throughout our community rising to the call combined with a powerhouse of regular volunteers is truly heartwarming and humbling.

There are endless meaningful stories of volunteers taking action and touching lives during these current challenges and there are many who contribute during normal operations for whom we are tremendously thankful. Volunteers are on the forefront of the SCV Senior Center’s success in enhancing quality of life for seniors. Each month, almost 200 volunteers gave of their time and talents to make Bella Vida extra special.

Volunteer ambassador Tommie Mae Ward passionately expresses, “The sun always shines on the Senior Center!” to everyone she encounters.

It is the impact of volunteers that brighten the lives and brings joy to our Senior Center family. During National Volunteer Week it is our opportunity to shine a light on them.

For more information on the SCV Senior Center or to volunteer, visit https://myscvcoa.org.