header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
| Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
Sunrise Senior Valentine's Card

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway.

The cards were made by club members in the week leading up to Valentine’s Day for Sunrise’s 120 residents. They were delivered Friday by Club Board Member, Matt Carpenter, and Club Staff, Ali Campbell.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, children and seniors have been hit the hardest. Children have experienced physical and social isolation with schools moving to virtual learning environments. Seniors, the most vulnerable segment of our population, have also significantly limited or eliminated their in-person interactions due to the outsized risk to their health. The gesture of spreading messages of love and kindness from kids to seniors proved beneficial to both parties.

“The kids served by Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley all received gifts during the holiday season and got to feel special, thanks to the incredible generosity of people in the community,” said Matthew Nelson, chief executive officer at Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “For Valentine’s Day, we wanted to remind kids of the importance of thinking of others. Kids have an amazing way of bringing joy, especially to our seniors. A simple Valentine’s Day card for someone who is isolating might be exactly what that person needs to lift their spirits.”

Gladys, a 7-year-old participant in the Valentine’s Day program, added, “I hope the cards make the seniors feel loved.”

The Boys & Girls Club is currently providing remote learning support, full-day childcare, and virtual programming for teens until in-person school resumes. To learn more or to support their programs, visit www.scvbgc.org.

Sunrise Senior Valentine's Card

Sunrise Senior Valentine's Card

Senior with Card

Club Members with Cards

Club Member with Card

Club Member makes Card

Valentine Cards
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery

SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway.
FULL STORY...

Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies

Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
FULL STORY...

SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment

SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
The PPE Unite program teamed up with a number of county and local officials Saturday to bring free personal protective equipment to small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop

Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Zonta of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a virtual business workshop, “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?”, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner

Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Santa Clarita Valley community members rallied Wednesday for a blood drive held in remembrance of Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren, who lost his battle with cancer in December.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway.
SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
Newhall, Vista Canyon Area Housing Projects One Step Closer to Construction
Two developments, one for residential housing near the Vista Canyon project and the other for assisted living in Newhall, are one step closer toward construction, following a green light Tuesday from Santa Clarita planning commissioners.
Newhall, Vista Canyon Area Housing Projects One Step Closer to Construction
L.A County Names Cheri Todoroff New Homeless Initiative’s Interim Executive Director
Cheri Todoroff, Community Programs at the Department of Health Services director, has been selected to succeed Phil Ansell as head of the County’s Homeless Initiative upon his retirement on Wednesday, March 31, Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport announced.
L.A County Names Cheri Todoroff New Homeless Initiative’s Interim Executive Director
SoCal Edison Includes Acton, Agua Dulce for Site Improvements
While Acton and Agua Dulce are likely to receive hardened power grids over the coming year to reduce the number of power shutoffs, the Santa Clarita area, including parts of Canyon Country, is not included in plans for large-scale, expedited improvements.
SoCal Edison Includes Acton, Agua Dulce for Site Improvements
Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 162 new deaths and 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths even as the county's cases and deaths decline.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
A company used by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to verify vehicle registration addresses has had a security breach, and the DMV is notifying customers out of an abundance of caution.
Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
Parents of SCV Students Reflect on Positives of Virtual Schooling
It’s been an unprecedented year of virtual schooling and, with Tuesday’s announcement of some school reopenings, several Santa Clarita Valley parents and students reflected on the wins and advancements they have made with online learning.
Parents of SCV Students Reflect on Positives of Virtual Schooling
Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee
Officials from the William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday they’re still looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee, after extending their deadline for applications.
Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee
SCV Students Share Thoughts on Online Instruction, Return to In-Person Learning
After a year of online instruction, Santa Clarita Valley students expressed mixed feelings about the Los Angeles County announcement Monday that some schools can return to in-person learning.
SCV Students Share Thoughts on Online Instruction, Return to In-Person Learning
Districts, Families React to News of Elementary School Reopenings
After the Los Angeles County Department of Education made a late-night announcement Monday that schools could reopen for TK-6 grade students, parents and school districts around the Santa Clarita Valley began to put their return-to-campus plans into action.
Districts, Families React to News of Elementary School Reopenings
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials laid out guidelines that would allow elementary schools to return to in-person instruction immediately, following the announcement L.A. County had reached the necessary threshold, per the state’s metrics.
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the COVID-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
SCV Water Hosts Virtual Meeting on Saugus Aquifer
As the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency works to remove hazardous substances from the Saugus Formation Aquifer, the agency hosted a virtual public meeting Thursday to inform residents of the process and gather community input.
SCV Water Hosts Virtual Meeting on Saugus Aquifer
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hits Threshold to Reopen Elementary Schools; SCV Cases Total 25,328
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 120 new deaths and 1,260 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,328 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hits Threshold to Reopen Elementary Schools; SCV Cases Total 25,328
L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) announced new funding opportunities for park development across Los Angeles County, made possible by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A).
L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities
National Endowment Grant Awarded to CSUN Professor for Book on Comfort Women
It took nearly four decades for the comfort women of World War II — women and girls forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army — to come forward and testify about their experiences.
National Endowment Grant Awarded to CSUN Professor for Book on Comfort Women
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
It was a day of firsts for The Master's University women's soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment off Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass Tuesday morning.
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
For more than 35 years, California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has sponsored the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, known as the CSUN Conference, which is recognized as the premiere event in the field of technology for persons with disabilities
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and school officials announced “encouraging news” Monday for parents and students: Schools reopening could happen as soon as this week.
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
%d bloggers like this: