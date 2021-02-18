SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway.

The cards were made by club members in the week leading up to Valentine’s Day for Sunrise’s 120 residents. They were delivered Friday by Club Board Member, Matt Carpenter, and Club Staff, Ali Campbell.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, children and seniors have been hit the hardest. Children have experienced physical and social isolation with schools moving to virtual learning environments. Seniors, the most vulnerable segment of our population, have also significantly limited or eliminated their in-person interactions due to the outsized risk to their health. The gesture of spreading messages of love and kindness from kids to seniors proved beneficial to both parties.

“The kids served by Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley all received gifts during the holiday season and got to feel special, thanks to the incredible generosity of people in the community,” said Matthew Nelson, chief executive officer at Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “For Valentine’s Day, we wanted to remind kids of the importance of thinking of others. Kids have an amazing way of bringing joy, especially to our seniors. A simple Valentine’s Day card for someone who is isolating might be exactly what that person needs to lift their spirits.”

Gladys, a 7-year-old participant in the Valentine’s Day program, added, “I hope the cards make the seniors feel loved.”

The Boys & Girls Club is currently providing remote learning support, full-day childcare, and virtual programming for teens until in-person school resumes. To learn more or to support their programs, visit www.scvbgc.org.

