SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway.
The cards were made by club members in the week leading up to Valentine’s Day for Sunrise’s 120 residents. They were delivered Friday by Club Board Member, Matt Carpenter, and Club Staff, Ali Campbell.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, children and seniors have been hit the hardest. Children have experienced physical and social isolation with schools moving to virtual learning environments. Seniors, the most vulnerable segment of our population, have also significantly limited or eliminated their in-person interactions due to the outsized risk to their health. The gesture of spreading messages of love and kindness from kids to seniors proved beneficial to both parties.
“The kids served by Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley all received gifts during the holiday season and got to feel special, thanks to the incredible generosity of people in the community,” said Matthew Nelson, chief executive officer at Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “For Valentine’s Day, we wanted to remind kids of the importance of thinking of others. Kids have an amazing way of bringing joy, especially to our seniors. A simple Valentine’s Day card for someone who is isolating might be exactly what that person needs to lift their spirits.”
Gladys, a 7-year-old participant in the Valentine’s Day program, added, “I hope the cards make the seniors feel loved.”
The Boys & Girls Club is currently providing remote learning support, full-day childcare, and virtual programming for teens until in-person school resumes. To learn more or to support their programs, visit www.scvbgc.org.
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
Two developments, one for residential housing near the Vista Canyon project and the other for assisted living in Newhall, are one step closer toward construction, following a green light Tuesday from Santa Clarita planning commissioners.
Cheri Todoroff, Community Programs at the Department of Health Services director, has been selected to succeed Phil Ansell as head of the County’s Homeless Initiative upon his retirement on Wednesday, March 31, Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport announced.
While Acton and Agua Dulce are likely to receive hardened power grids over the coming year to reduce the number of power shutoffs, the Santa Clarita area, including parts of Canyon Country, is not included in plans for large-scale, expedited improvements.
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 162 new deaths and 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths even as the county's cases and deaths decline.
It’s been an unprecedented year of virtual schooling and, with Tuesday’s announcement of some school reopenings, several Santa Clarita Valley parents and students reflected on the wins and advancements they have made with online learning.
Officials from the William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday they’re still looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee, after extending their deadline for applications.
After the Los Angeles County Department of Education made a late-night announcement Monday that schools could reopen for TK-6 grade students, parents and school districts around the Santa Clarita Valley began to put their return-to-campus plans into action.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials laid out guidelines that would allow elementary schools to return to in-person instruction immediately, following the announcement L.A. County had reached the necessary threshold, per the state’s metrics.
The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the COVID-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
As the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency works to remove hazardous substances from the Saugus Formation Aquifer, the agency hosted a virtual public meeting Thursday to inform residents of the process and gather community input.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) announced new funding opportunities for park development across Los Angeles County, made possible by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A).
For more than 35 years, California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has sponsored the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, known as the CSUN Conference, which is recognized as the premiere event in the field of technology for persons with disabilities
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.