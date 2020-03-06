SCV Sheriff Station Specialized Teams Arrest a Dozen in Sweep

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station‘s specialized teams arrested a dozen people in crime suppression operations on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to station authorities.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“On Tuesday night and Wednesday night, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s specialized teams — SAT, CIT, CPU and J-Team* — hit the streets for crime suppression.

“Taking into account a recent uptick in crime trends such as thefts from vehicles, deputies selected areas to saturate for a proactive presence.

“In these neighborhoods and business parking lots, deputies made contact with dozens of individuals. They learned who they were, and whether they from the area.

“Some were found to be on probation or parole. During the process, they ended up making at least a dozen arrests including charges for narcotics possession, narcotics sales, outstanding warrants and forgery/identity theft.

“Between the work of these teams and our patrol deputies, we aim to make a difference and send a message to crooks: ‘We’re out there, we’re watching and we have our residents’ backs.’”

* SAT – Special Assignment Team

* CIT – Crime Impact Team

* CPU – Crime Prevention Unit

* J-Team – Juvenile Intervention Team