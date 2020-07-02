SCV Sheriff’s COBRA Operation Nets Felony Arrests

An operation conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) team netted 23 arrests Tuesday.
The operation, according to Sheriff’s Station officials, followed a similarly successful operation Friday.
“COBRA hit the streets again (Tuesday) night, going back to areas in the SCV that gang activity had been reported in or gang members were said to be hanging out at,” said station spokeswoman Shirley Miller in a social media post.
The arrests made ranged in gender and age, with the youngest person arrested being 13 years old and the oldest being 42 years old.
The arrest charges ranged from suspicion of felony theft, to felony weapon, narcotics and drinking in public charges.
Additionally, during a single traffic stop, deputies made four arrests on the 28400 block of Sand Canyon Road, near the Arco gas station.
“They had made contact with four occupants in it,” said Miller. “They asked (the driver) if she was on parole — turns out she was on parole for robbery.”
One of the passengers, a 22-year-old woman, was suspected of also being on probation for assault and was allegedly found in possession of metal knuckles. In addition to the weapon, the suspects were also allegedly found in possession of open alcoholic containers, as well as methamphetamine, heroin, a scale and baggies.
Three of the felony arrests were made on suspicion of various charges, as well as a misdemeanor.
Drugs that were allegedly found on suspects during the Tuesday night COBRA operation. Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress.
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk announced Thursday he and legislative colleagues are calling for an audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to clarify what is causing the inexcusable delays in distributing unemployment benefits to people whom, in some cases, applied months ago.
Continuing to see steep increases in community spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 14 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's toll to 32 people.
Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect two members of the five-member City Council for a term of four years each on November 3 in the city's 2020 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Wednesday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new directives as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in many areas of California including L.A. County, according to county Public Health officials.
California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties including Los Angeles that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
Governor Gavin Newsom visited a Project Roomkey motel in Northern California Tuesday to launch Homekey, the next phase in the state’s effort to protect vulnerable homeless Californians from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once lauded as the exemplar when it comes to wearing masks and flattening the coronavirus curve, California is in the throes of a rapidly expanding pandemic after relaxing many of the stay-at-home provisions.
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
