SCV Sheriffs Conducting Ongoing Investigations Regarding Two Morning Incidents

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies are conducting investigations into both incidents that occurred on the morning of April 26.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. that morning, an assault with a deadly weapon incident was reported on the 24900 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall, near the “Boys & Girls Club,” in which a male juvenile was reportedly stabbed by another male juvenile.

Deputies arrived on scene and detained a potential suspect suffering from several stab wounds.

During investigation, deputies learned two males juveniles confronted the victim and forcefully took a piece of jewelry from his person. A brief struggle ensued in which the victim brandished a knife, used to assault one of the suspects. One suspect was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, but in stable condition.

Deputies searched the area for the victim and a person of interest who fled prior to deputy arrival. During the search, Hart High School and Placerita Jr. High School were placed on a “soft” lockdown as a precaution.

The area was cleared by deputies and a victim was located, however a person of interest remains outstanding at this time.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. a separate, unrelated, incident was reported at Sierra Vista Jr. High School in Canyon Country in which school administrators received a “Text-A-Tip” of a student possibly possessing a firearm in his backpack.

The student was immediately detained by school administrators and law enforcement personnel was requested.

Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the student in which a brief struggle ensued. A short period later deputies were able to detain the student without further incident. As a precaution, medical personnel was requested to ensure all parties involved received proper medical evaluation.

A search of the student’s property was conducted and it was determined he was not in possession of a firearm. Deputies concluded with a determination that there was no credible threat.

At this time, both investigations remain ongoing. Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS, or by visiting the crime stoppers website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...