SCV Sheriff’s Detectives Need Help Finding Vehicle of Interest

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022

By Press Release

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with several robberies.

Since Jan. 24 there have been five convenience store robberies in the Santa Clarita Valley and one in Agua Dulce.

The truck was seen in the area during several of the robberies and detectives need help locating the truck. At this time, it is unknown if the occupants in the truck are witnesses or directly involved in the robberies.

Anyone with information regarding this truck is asked to contact Detective Nisenoff at 661-287-5601 (desk) or 213-541-2466 (cell).

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting Crime Stoppers Website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...