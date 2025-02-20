SCV Sheriff’s Detectives Secure Three Arrests in Major Retail Theft Cases

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and detectives have successfully taken three suspects into custody, linking multiple felony cases across the Santa Clarita Valley.

On Jan. 26, 2025, a male and female suspect committed an “Estes Robbery” at a business on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road.

The suspects, identified as a 45-year-old male from Canyon Country and a 31-year-old female from Van Nuys, forcefully took merchandise and fled the scene. A warrant was subsequently issued for their arrests.

On February 13, the female suspect shoplifted from a retail store in Valencia and was later identified.

The following day, February 14, she attempted another robbery at a department store in Valencia. During this incident, loss prevention personnel detained her, but she brandished a firearm in an attempt to escape. Deputies quickly responded, took her into custody, and worked with the Detective Bureau to confirm her identity as the suspect from the prior robbery. She was arrested on multiple felony charges, including:

-Robbery (211 PC)

-Felon in Possession of a Firearm (29800(a)1 PC)

-Felon in Possession of Ammunition (30305(a)1 PC)

-Possession of a Controlled Substance (11377(a) HS)

-Possession of Paraphernalia (11364(a) HS)

The arrest received significant attention on social media due to a bystander recording the incident. The female suspect remains in custody at this time.

Just a few days later, on February 17, deputies with the SCV Crime Impact Team located and arrested the outstanding male suspect on his robbery warrant. During a subsequent search of his residence, deputies recovered a second firearm, ammunition, and controlled substances. He was arrested for:

-Felon in Possession of a Firearm (29800(a)1 PC)

-Felon in Possession of Ammunition (30305(a)1 PC)

-Possession of a Controlled Substance (11377(a) HS)

During the investigation, deputies discovered that the male suspect had contacted his brother, instructing him to destroy evidence. As a result, a 41-year-old male from Mission Hills was arrested for:

-Concealing Evidence (135 PC)

-Accessory to a Crime (32 PC)

All three suspects remain in custody, and as of this morning, SCV Sheriff’s detectives presented the case to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. The case includes twelve (12) felony charges and six (6) misdemeanors spanning multiple incidents.

The arrests of these suspects highlight the dedication of SCV Sheriff’s Station personnel in keeping our community safe and free of organized crime. The SCV Detective Bureau worked diligently to piece together reports and establish connections between these crimes, ensuring those responsible were held accountable.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...