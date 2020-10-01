SCV Sheriff’s Investigation Leads to Arrest of South L.A. Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 1
2017 - One SCV resident, John Phippen, killed and at least 9 others wounded in Las Vegas mass shooting that leaves 59 dead, 851 wounded [story]
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
