SCV Sheriff’s Investigation Leads to Arrest of South L.A. Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

A South Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted murder charge Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

Alvin Lee Marks, 30, of South Los Angeles, whose occupation is listed as manager, was taken into custody around 12:20 p.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The man was taken into custody for a warrant, officials noted, but it was an SCV Sheriff’s Station investigation. He was arrested on the 2700 block of Sierra Highway, in Rosamond.

“It’s a domestic violence investigation,” said Arriaga, noting that due to it being part of an active investigation, no other information could be released at this time.

Sheriff’s Department records indicate he’s still being held at the station jail in lieu of $1 million bail.