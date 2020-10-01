header image

October 1
2017 - One SCV resident, John Phippen, killed and at least 9 others wounded in Las Vegas mass shooting that leaves 59 dead, 851 wounded [story]
John Phippen
SCV Sheriff’s Investigation Leads to Arrest of South L.A. Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
| Thursday, Oct 1, 2020

SCV Sheriff's StationA South Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted murder charge Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

Alvin Lee Marks, 30, of South Los Angeles, whose occupation is listed as manager, was taken into custody around 12:20 p.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The man was taken into custody for a warrant, officials noted, but it was an SCV Sheriff’s Station investigation. He was arrested on the 2700 block of Sierra Highway, in Rosamond.

“It’s a domestic violence investigation,” said Arriaga, noting that due to it being part of an active investigation, no other information could be released at this time.

Sheriff’s Department records indicate he’s still being held at the station jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week
The temporary emergency closure of the Angeles National Forest is being extended an additional week, from Thursday Oct. 1 - Thursday, Oct. 8, by the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,198 Cases, 61 Deaths in SCV; More Reopenings OK’d
Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,198 Cases, 61 Deaths in SCV; More Reopenings OK’d
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,063 new cases of COVID-19, including a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform
Join The MAIN for the Arts Virtual Symposium 2020, as a part of the city of Santa Clarita’s “ARTober” celebration.
Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform
Oct. 2: Zonta Club’s Virtual Workshop ‘Life During COVID-19’
A virtual workshop titled, “Life During Covid-19: Bring Calm in a Perfect Storm,” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Friday, Oct. 2, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 2: Zonta Club’s Virtual Workshop ‘Life During COVID-19’
Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to announce their Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest.
Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest
Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week
The temporary emergency closure of the Angeles National Forest is being extended an additional week, from Thursday Oct. 1 - Thursday, Oct. 8, by the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.
Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week
Chamber’s After Hours Mixer, Empowering Women Lunch Going Virtual
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the reboot of two of its most popular monthly networking events offered to the business community, pre COVID 19, into a virtual setting that still allows for small group networking that community members experienced when attending in person.
Chamber’s After Hours Mixer, Empowering Women Lunch Going Virtual
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2020
As with everything in 2020, this year’s State of the City event will be different than years past. We are looking on the bright side, embracing the necessary changes for safety’s sake and rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,198 Cases, 61 Deaths in SCV; More Reopenings OK’d
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,063 new cases of COVID-19, including a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,198 Cases, 61 Deaths in SCV; More Reopenings OK’d
Enchanted Princess Officially Joins Princess Cruises Fleet
The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises Wednesday in an official handover ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Enchanted Princess Officially Joins Princess Cruises Fleet
L.A. County DHS: L.A. Times Story About Specialty Care ‘Misleading’
The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday published what the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services called a "misleading" article about the county's specialty care system.
L.A. County DHS: L.A. Times Story About Specialty Care ‘Misleading’
‘Random Reads’ Launched Oct. 1 by Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library buildings may be closed, but book browsing will be available via the new "Random Reads" program beginning October 1.
‘Random Reads’ Launched Oct. 1 by Santa Clarita Public Library
Husband Makes ‘Citizen Arrest’ on Man Suspected of Peeking at Wife
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after a husband and wife made a citizen arrest of another man the couple accused of spying on them while sexually gratifying himself, according to sheriff’s officials.
Husband Makes ‘Citizen Arrest’ on Man Suspected of Peeking at Wife
Santa Clarita Parks Passport Adventure No. 2 Now Available
The city of Santa Clarita has released the second edition of its Parks Passport Adventure, where residents explore a new selection of city parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
Santa Clarita Parks Passport Adventure No. 2 Now Available
SCV Filming, Events Businesses Discuss COVID-19 Impacts
Like many other sectors, the film and entertainment industries including events businesses came to a halt amid the months-long stay-at-home order.
SCV Filming, Events Businesses Discuss COVID-19 Impacts
Coroner ID’s Palmdale Woman Killed in Multivehicle I-5 Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Maria De La Luz Torres, 66, of Palmdale, as the woman killed in a multivehicle traffic collision involving a Homeland Security agent south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 Tuesday.
Coroner ID’s Palmdale Woman Killed in Multivehicle I-5 Crash
L.A. County Looks for Alternatives to Police-Only Responses to Health Crises
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to overhaul the county’s response to residents having health crises, directing officials to design a system that dispatches experts in health and de-escalation — not police — during emergencies.
L.A. County Looks for Alternatives to Police-Only Responses to Health Crises
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through December
California commercial drivers can continue delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic without worrying about an expiring license following a new round of extensions Wednesday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through December
More L.A. County Businesses Approved for Reopening
Shopping malls and nail salons are the latest businesses in Los Angeles County approved for reopening under limited capacity over the coming days, after action late Tuesday by state health officials.
More L.A. County Businesses Approved for Reopening
D.A. Declines Criminal Case for Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Vandalism
Prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office declined to file a criminal case after two teens were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism in August, following a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation into street painting.
D.A. Declines Criminal Case for Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Vandalism
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 new deaths and 905 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 6,156 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow breweries and wineries to resume outdoor operations in one week.
Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
The largest indoor mall operator in the region, with locations including the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over COVID-19 health guidelines that have kept the shopping centers closed.
Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
