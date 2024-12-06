header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 6
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
SCV Sheriff’s Station Looking for Vehicle Tied to Catalytic Converter Thefts
| Friday, Dec 6, 2024
catalytic converter theft

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in a series of catalytic converter thefts. Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 4.

The suspect vehicle was observed leaving the scenes of eight catalytic converter thefts in Canyon Country, Valencia/Saugus and Stevenson Ranch.

Vehicle Description:

Dark gray, four-door sedan.

Believed to be a 2015-2019 Maserati Quattroporte.

Chrome wheels and dark window tint.

The targeted vehicles include Toyota Prius, Toyota Corolla, and Toyota Tacoma models. The thefts occurred during the early morning hours and law enforcement is requesting assistance in identifying the vehicle or its occupants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact:

Detective Fleck

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Email: kcfleck@lasd.org

Phone: (6610 287-5609
