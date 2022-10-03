SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
Training will be held from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., in which deputies will participate in various active shooter scenarios with the use of simulation rounds. School is not in session for the day. Please avoid the area. Only designated personnel will be allowed on campus.
Active shooter drills and continued training allow personnel to sharpen skills necessary to quickly neutralize a threat and allow for quicker medical response. LASD will update the community once training has completed.
College of the Canyons has received a $1.37 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Assistance Means Parents In School program to directly benefit the college’s Early Childhood Education Center.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today awarded $144 million in Safe Clean Water funding, including 24 new infrastructure projects, 17 scientific studies, and various watershed area resources designed to increase the region’s water resiliency.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts.
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its’ annual event, 31 Days of Hope, to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
Welcome back, UCLA Hockey! The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint, are excited to announce the return of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022-23 season.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”
You can’t go far in our city without discovering public art or art spaces. Whether you stumble upon the poetry printed on our sidewalks, discover the vibrant colors of the Communitree at the Canyon Country Community Center, find one of the many Art Bears or enjoy the latest exhibit at one of the City’s eight galleries, there is much art to appreciate this month and year-round in Santa Clarita.
"Groundworks," a new documentary by Justine Garrett (Critical Studies MFA 2006) and Ian Garrett (Theater MFA 2008), airs on multiple U.S. public television stations this month. In Southern California, the film was broadcast on KCET on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and will air on PBS SoCal on Oct. 10-11, coinciding with Indigenous People’s Day.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.