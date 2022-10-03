header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 5
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
Monday, Oct 3, 2022

Santa Clarita StationThe Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.

Training will be held from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., in which deputies will participate in various active shooter scenarios with the use of simulation rounds. School is not in session for the day. Please avoid the area. Only designated personnel will be allowed on campus.

Active shooter drills and continued training allow personnel to sharpen skills necessary to quickly neutralize a threat and allow for quicker medical response. LASD will update the community once training has completed.

Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Tops 91k Total Cases
Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022
Oct. 13: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022
Governor Newsom Signs Assemblyman Lackey’s Bill to Prevent Inadvertent Fatal Shootings
Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Rhead Scores in the 84th Minute to Lift CSUN Past Sacramento State 2-1
Jack Rhead's goal in the 84th minute sent CSUN past Sacramento State 2-1 in Big West men's soccer action Wednesday afternoon at Hornet Soccer Field.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Tops 91k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,058 new cases countywide and 30 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Receives $1.37 Million Grant to Support Early Childhood Education Center
College of the Canyons has received a $1.37 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Assistance Means Parents In School program to directly benefit the college’s Early Childhood Education Center. 
Oct. 13: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital's Girl Talk: A Women’s Health Series will be returning on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Valencia-Based Landscape Development Further Expands Its Footprint in SoCal
Valencia-based Landscape Development Inc. announced that its maintenance division, Enhanced Landscape Management LLC, has completed the asset purchase of Ventura, CA based, The Groundskeeper, Inc..
Supervisors Approve $144 million in Safe Clean Water Funding
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today awarded $144 million in Safe Clean Water funding, including 24 new infrastructure projects, 17 scientific studies, and various watershed area resources designed to increase the region’s water resiliency.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts.  
Governor Newsom Signs Assemblyman Lackey’s Bill to Prevent Inadvertent Fatal Shootings
Vice-Chairman of the Public Safety Committee Assemblyman Tom Lackey announced Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1406 into law.
Nov. 12: Finally Family Homes Inaugural Cornhole Tourney Seeks Sponsors
What could be better than building relationships while playing cornhole and sipping on local brews? How about doing those things while helping young adults who are leaving foster care without a home?
Oct. 12: LASD Supports National Walk, Bike, Roll to School Day
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,133 New Cases in County, 12 Deaths Includes Child
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,133 new cases countywide and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Circle of Hope Holds 31 Days of Hope Fundraising Campaign
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its’ annual event, 31 Days of Hope, to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
Nov. 5-6: Saugus High Boutique Fantastique
The annual Saugus High School Boutique Fantastique will be held Saturday and Sunday Nov. 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Saugus High School Gym.
UCLA Hockey Returns to The Cube
Welcome back, UCLA Hockey! The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint, are excited to announce the return of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022-23 season.
Master’s Women’s Soccer Shutout by OUAZ
Despite near identical shots taken, The Master's University women's soccer team was not able to find the back of the net as Ottawa defeated the Mustangs 2-0 Saturday in Surprise, Ariz.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”
Ken Striplin | Get Creative this ARTober
You can’t go far in our city without discovering public art or art spaces. Whether you stumble upon the poetry printed on our sidewalks, discover the vibrant colors of the Communitree at the Canyon Country Community Center, find one of the many Art Bears or enjoy the latest exhibit at one of the City’s eight galleries, there is much art to appreciate this month and year-round in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 10-11: CalArts Alums’ ‘Groundworks’ to Air on Public Television
"Groundworks," a new documentary by Justine Garrett (Critical Studies MFA 2006) and Ian Garrett (Theater MFA 2008), airs on multiple U.S. public television stations this month. In Southern California, the film was broadcast on KCET on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and will air on PBS SoCal on Oct. 10-11, coinciding with Indigenous People’s Day.
Oct. 13: Community Invited to 2022 COC Homecoming Celebration
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government are inviting community members to attend the 2022 Homecoming Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Cougar Stadium.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Oct. 28-29: Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening
Calling all Transylvanians! Join the city of Santa Clarita for a screening of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Centre on Oct. 28 or Oct. 29.
Santa Clarita Unveils ARTober Lineup
Join the city of Santa Clarita and explore your creative side this ARTober in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month.
