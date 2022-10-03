SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.

Training will be held from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., in which deputies will participate in various active shooter scenarios with the use of simulation rounds. School is not in session for the day. Please avoid the area. Only designated personnel will be allowed on campus.

Active shooter drills and continued training allow personnel to sharpen skills necessary to quickly neutralize a threat and allow for quicker medical response. LASD will update the community once training has completed.

