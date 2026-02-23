SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit its annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available for public review from March 3 –May 7.

The station provides law enforcement services for the city of Santa Clarita, surrounding unincorporated communities, portions of the Angeles National Forest, and areas including Bouquet Canyon, Canyon Country, Castaic, Gorman, Hasley Canyon, Newhall, Neenach, Sand Canyon, Saugus, Sleepy Valley, Southern Oaks, Stevenson Ranch, Sunset Point, Tesoro del Valle, Valencia, Val Verde, West Hills and West Ranch.

These areas feature hundreds of miles of off-highway vehicle trails and open land, including dedicated OHV riding areas such as Rowher Flats, Drinkwater Flats and Texas Canyon.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station OHV Team has been enforcing OHV regulations for over 20 years. The team is funded through California State Parks grants and contributions from the city of Santa Clarita.

Members of the public may view the application or submit comments via the California State Parks website: http://olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx.

For questions, please contact Lieutenant Guillermo Martinez at G5Martin@lasd.org, or Sergeant Robert Wilkinson at RAWilkin@lasd.org.

