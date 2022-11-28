SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive Underway

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station is now collecting toys as part of the SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive starting Monday. SCV deputies have been working with the community to collect and distribute toys and gifts to less fortunate children throughout the SCV community.
Help make a difference in the life of a child by donating a new, unwrapped toy at the SCV Sheriff’s Station lobby located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, anytime between Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 19.
SCV Sheriff’s Station has also partnered with several business to assist in the collection of toy donations. Visit any of the below locations to drop off your donation, (business hours may vary):
*Frontier Toyota – 23621 Creekside Rd., Valencia
*SoCal Physical Therapy – 27616 Newhall Ranch Rd., Valencia
*Valencia Dental Group – 28134 Newhall Ranch Rd., Valencia
*Havana Savannah – 24050 Copper Hill Dr., Valencia
*Bright Innovation Lab – 26455 Ruether Ave., Canyon Country
*Creative Years Preschool – 21710 Golden Triangle Rd., Saugus
*Bicycle John’s – 26635 Valley Center Dr., Canyon Country
*Adventure Dental – 19255 Golden Valley Rd., Canyon Country
*Hasley Dental Group – 29655 The Old Road, Castaic
