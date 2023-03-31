SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station 2023 Baker to Vegas Team is competing in the 120 mile Baker to Las Vegas Challenge Cup Relay which starts in Baker, Calif. on Saturday, April 1 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, April 2.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station is competing against several other Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department teams and other law enforcement agencies.

The 120 mile relay foot race is run by a team of 20 runners with up to 10 alternates. The team is also comprised of 20 to 30 support staff who assist the runners during the race.

The race, which began in 1985 promotes camaraderie and awareness of physical fitness for all law enforcement. This event is considered the Super Bowl of all police competitions, drawing teams from around the world to compete.

The 2022 race attracted more than 250 teams with more than 5,000 runners. Teams from throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and the world competed in the race.

Race officials call the event “the largest police foot pursuit in the world.”

To see results visit https://bakervegas.net.

