header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay
| Friday, Mar 31, 2023
SCV Sheriff baker to las Vegas crop

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station 2023 Baker to Vegas Team is competing in the 120 mile Baker to Las Vegas Challenge Cup Relay which starts in Baker, Calif. on Saturday, April 1 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, April 2.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station is competing against several other Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department teams and other law enforcement agencies.

The 120 mile relay foot race is run by a team of 20 runners with up to 10 alternates. The team is also comprised of 20 to 30 support staff who assist the runners during the race.

The race, which began in 1985 promotes camaraderie and awareness of physical fitness for all law enforcement. This event is considered the Super Bowl of all police competitions, drawing teams from around the world to compete.

The 2022 race attracted more than 250 teams with more than 5,000 runners. Teams from throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and the world competed in the race.

Race officials call the event “the largest police foot pursuit in the world.”

To see results visit https://bakervegas.net.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay

SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay
Friday, Mar 31, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 2023 Baker to Vegas Team is competing in the 120 mile Baker to Las Vegas Challenge Cup Relay which starts in Baker, Calif. on Saturday, April 1 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, April 2.
FULL STORY...

Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits

Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour.
FULL STORY...

The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers

The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
Monday, Mar 27, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 27 – Sunday, April 2.
FULL STORY...

March 31: Urgent Need for SCV Blood Donors

March 31: Urgent Need for SCV Blood Donors
Friday, Mar 24, 2023
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting more than 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 29: Day at the Rocks Open House Event
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host a Day at the Rocks family-friendly open house event on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 29: Day at the Rocks Open House Event
April 8: SCV Water Hosts Free Small Space Gardening Class
Want to try your hand at gardening but don’t have much space? Learn how to start your garden in a small space. Be creative and add vegetables and lush greenery to your patio. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, "Small Space Gardening," on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m.
April 8: SCV Water Hosts Free Small Space Gardening Class
SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 2023 Baker to Vegas Team is competing in the 120 mile Baker to Las Vegas Challenge Cup Relay which starts in Baker, Calif. on Saturday, April 1 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, April 2.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay
April 3-9: I-5 North County Enhancements Project
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority reminds drivers in the Santa Clarita Valley the I-5 North County Enhancements Project will continue with work on SR-14 to Magic Mountain Parkway and SR-126 to Parker Road planned for the week of April 3 to April 9.
April 3-9: I-5 North County Enhancements Project
April 1: Impulse Music Rock Show
Join Impulse Music Co. for another Impulse Rock Show on Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m.
April 1: Impulse Music Rock Show
Immerse Yourself in Rich Western Heritage at 2023 Cowboy Festival
As you make your way down Main Street in Old Town Newhall, the sight of buffalo soldiers, the smell of an old cast iron Dutch ovens cooking peach cobbler and the sound of cowboy boots clacking against the wooden slats of the sidewalks will instantly transport you to the early days of the West.
Immerse Yourself in Rich Western Heritage at 2023 Cowboy Festival
Schiavo’s Bills Advance Out of Committee
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced that four of her key bills advanced out of committee unanimously and with bipartisan support.
Schiavo’s Bills Advance Out of Committee
Rio Norte Concert Band, Vocal Jazz Ensemble Capture Top Awards
The Rio Norte Junior High School Concert Band, Concert Choir and Vocal Jazz Ensemble, "The Jazz Hawks," secured top awards at the recent Music in the Parks Festival held at Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park.
Rio Norte Concert Band, Vocal Jazz Ensemble Capture Top Awards
All SB I-5 Lanes Closed Overnight on Weekend to Repair Landslide
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that all lanes on Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed on Saturday night, April 1 and Sunday night, April 2, as crews work to limit damage from a landslide in Castaic after a recent series of powerful storms and intense rainfall.
All SB I-5 Lanes Closed Overnight on Weekend to Repair Landslide
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb.
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
April 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.
April 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefits The Painted Turtle
Get ready "fore" some Topgolf Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m., benefiting the local nonprofit The Painted Turtle.
April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefits The Painted Turtle
Detectives Seek Help in Identifying Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau are asking for the public's help identifying theft suspects.
Detectives Seek Help in Identifying Theft Suspects
L.A. County Parks Seeking ‘Our Youth at Work’ Employees
Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, we are looking to employ our local L.A. County Youth with an excellent entry level job that pays more than minimum wage ($16.04) and allows them to work at their local L.A. County Park, including Val Verde Park.
L.A. County Parks Seeking ‘Our Youth at Work’ Employees
CIF-SS Commissioner Gives Update on Girls Flag Football
Since the passing of the proposal to add Girls Flag Football as a CIF-approved sport, there has been a flurry of activity taking place.
CIF-SS Commissioner Gives Update on Girls Flag Football
L.A. County Health Services Closing PCR Testing Centers
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced that the last day of operations for the COVID-19 PCR testing centers will be Friday, March 31.
L.A. County Health Services Closing PCR Testing Centers
Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour.
Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits
‘An Afternoon with Dr. Angela Davis’ Coming to PAC
Political activist and renowned scholar Dr. Angela Davis will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m.
‘An Afternoon with Dr. Angela Davis’ Coming to PAC
L.A. County Library’s Deborah Anderson Wins Prestigious Sullivan Award
Deborah Anderson, Los Angeles County Library’s assistant director of Education and Engagement, has been selected to receive the prestigious 2023 Sullivan Award for Public Library Administrators Supporting Services to Children.
L.A. County Library’s Deborah Anderson Wins Prestigious Sullivan Award
Thursday COVID Roundup for Hart District, State
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths data beginning April 6.
Thursday COVID Roundup for Hart District, State
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
The CSUN men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the West Coast Relays this week.
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of Upcoming Delinquency Date
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of Upcoming Delinquency Date
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: