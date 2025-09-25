SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Red Light Enforcement Effort

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has responded to community concerns about red light violations by many drivers in the SCV by holding a special one-day targeted enforcement operation.

Motor deputies from the SCV Sheriff’s Station were deployed to major intersections in Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia to focus on red light runners and other unsafe driving behaviors.

The result was more than 60 violations were issued, including red light violations and other forms of unsafe driving observed during the operation.

“When you speak up, we take action. Let’s keep working together to keep our roads safe,” said SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station welcomes input from the community at its nonemergency number (661) 260-4000.

Like this: Like Loading...