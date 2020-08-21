SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Make Multiple Arrests Thursday

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested more than two dozen people on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges Thursday.

Here’s more from the station’s social media:

“Friday Update: There’s been a lot going on, but be assured that our crime suppression operations and our deputies’ vigilance in proactive patrol have not wavered, despite brush fires and triple-digit heat.

“On Thursday, deputies made three arrests for DUI; three arrests on domestic violence-related charges; one arrest for auto theft; two arrests for assault with a deadly weapon and at least six arrests on narcotics charges.

“In one of the narcotics arrests, deputies were conducting a patrol check of the Park and Ride near the 14 Fwy/ Newhall Ave when they made contact with two men in a car. Through their field investigation, the deputies learned that the Palmdale men were involved with marijuana sales. The suspects had a large amount of marijuana, U.S. Currency and scales in the vehicle.

“In addition to crime-fighting efforts, we remain committed to assisting with our communities’ needs. Our J-Team deputies have been assisting with drug intervention and resources to those battling addictions. Although due to COVID-19, educational presentations in-person have been limited, the team is available by phone, 661-255-1121 or email JTeamSCV@lasd.org for any concerns or questions from community members.

“Our Crime Prevention Unit deputies are assigned to oversee the different areas of Santa Clarita Valley. If you have any ongoing issues or concerns going on in your neighborhood, you can find the contact information for the Crime Prevention deputy assigned to your area here.

“Our Mental Evaluation Team clinician and deputy have been active in the field. Last night there was a call of a female adult who jumped from a 2nd story parking structure on Town Center Drive. Miraculously, the woman received no serious injuries. The MET Team responded and aided in getting her transported for assistance. The Suicide Lifeline provides 24/7 help if you or someone you know is in a crisis at 1-800-273-8255.

“Stay safe, stay well. We are here for you.”