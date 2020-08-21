felony charges

SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Make Multiple Arrests Thursday

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 21, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested more than two dozen people on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges Thursday.

Here’s more from the station’s social media:

“Friday Update: There’s been a lot going on, but be assured that our crime suppression operations and our deputies’ vigilance in proactive patrol have not wavered, despite brush fires and triple-digit heat.

“On Thursday, deputies made three arrests for DUI; three arrests on domestic violence-related charges; one arrest for auto theft; two arrests for assault with a deadly weapon and at least six arrests on narcotics charges.

“In one of the narcotics arrests, deputies were conducting a patrol check of the Park and Ride near the 14 Fwy/ Newhall Ave when they made contact with two men in a car. Through their field investigation, the deputies learned that the Palmdale men were involved with marijuana sales. The suspects had a large amount of marijuana, U.S. Currency and scales in the vehicle.

“In addition to crime-fighting efforts, we remain committed to assisting with our communities’ needs. Our J-Team deputies have been assisting with drug intervention and resources to those battling addictions. Although due to COVID-19, educational presentations in-person have been limited, the team is available by phone, 661-255-1121 or email JTeamSCV@lasd.org for any concerns or questions from community members.

“Our Crime Prevention Unit deputies are assigned to oversee the different areas of Santa Clarita Valley. If you have any ongoing issues or concerns going on in your neighborhood, you can find the contact information for the Crime Prevention deputy assigned to your area here.

“Our Mental Evaluation Team clinician and deputy have been active in the field. Last night there was a call of a female adult who jumped from a 2nd story parking structure on Town Center Drive. Miraculously, the woman received no serious injuries. The MET Team responded and aided in getting her transported for assistance. The Suicide Lifeline provides 24/7 help if you or someone you know is in a crisis at 1-800-273-8255.

“Stay safe, stay well. We are here for you.”

No Comments for : SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Make Multiple Arrests Thursday


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Loughlin, Giannulli Sentenced to Prison in ‘Varsity Blues’ College Admissions Scam

    Loughlin, Giannulli Sentenced to Prison in ‘Varsity Blues’ College Admissions Scam

    3 hours ago
  • City to Continue Via Princessa Median Improvements in Canyon Country

    City to Continue Via Princessa Median Improvements in Canyon Country

    4 hours ago
  • Hart Board Discusses Bullet-Resistant Glass, Safety Recommendations for School Sites

    Hart Board Discusses Bullet-Resistant Glass, Safety Recommendations for School Sites

    4 hours ago
  • SCV Chokes on Smoke as Firefighters Make Progress on Lake, Holser Fires

    SCV Chokes on Smoke as Firefighters Make Progress on Lake, Holser Fires

    5 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita City Council to Consider Buying Ice Station for Multi-Purpose Facility

    Santa Clarita City Council to Consider Buying Ice Station for Multi-Purpose Facility

    5 hours ago
  • SCV Brothers Suspected of Hate Crime in Starbucks Parking Lot Incident

    SCV Brothers Suspected of Hate Crime in Starbucks Parking Lot Incident

    6 hours ago
  • SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Make Multiple Arrests Thursday

    SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Make Multiple Arrests Thursday

    7 hours ago
  • SCV Deputies Aid Woman Who Jumped From Parking Structure

    SCV Deputies Aid Woman Who Jumped From Parking Structure

    8 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)

    17 hours ago
  • Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman Steps Down, Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa

    Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman Steps Down, Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.