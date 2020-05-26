[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 26
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
| Tuesday, May 26, 2020
The Club Giveaway/SCV Sheriff's Station

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, for residents who have the vehicles listed below. These are commonly stolen vehicles and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft in the city.

In order to receive a Club you just have to show proof of ownership for one of these vehicles:

**Honda Civic and Accord, model years 1990-2005**

The devices have been provided to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department free of charge by the Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention (TRAP), Los Angeles County’s regional, multi-jurisdictional, multi-agency taskforce that investigates, prosecutes and deters vehicle theft and vehicle fraud on a coordinated and cooperative basis.

Eligible residents are asked to email the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Community Relation Office at sccr@lasd.org. There are a limited quantity of Clubs available, and they will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Tips to ‘protect your ride’ and avoid vehicle theft:

– Close the windows.

– Lock your doors.

– Always take your keys with you.

– Park in well-lit areas.

– Never leave your car running and unattended.

– Be alert and report suspicious activity.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
FULL STORY...
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, for residents who have the vehicles listed below.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
While no scheduled reopening date for Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia has been announced, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, recently announced the launch of an innovative, new guest reservation system.
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, for residents who have the vehicles listed below.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session
While considering a motion Tuesday that asks the state to allow cities and/or regions to determine their own reopening process, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked for the motion to be tabled so the subject could be taken up in closed session.
Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session
Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that counties that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.
Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Statistics reveal nursing homes are “hotspots” for large clusters of coronavirus, but as a doctor, I am not surprised at the carnage. We can and must do better.
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches
Eclipse Theatre is a new nonprofit to Santa Clarita that has brought local actors and creators together virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain the community with Greek-themed parodies and sketches.
New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches
COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands
College of the Canyons sophomore Ryan Crema has committed to the University of Redlands, becoming the fourth member of the Cougars' 2020 men's golf team to move on to a four-year program.
COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands
Heat Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit) have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday, May 28.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV
Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
Dust off your disc, breathe in the fresh air and get ready for a new competition from the city of Santa Clarita’s Adult Sports Office.
Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a virtual event Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. for a discussion on Proposition 13.
June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13
Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting names to be included as part of the 2020 addition to the Youth Grove memorial in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
CSUN Professor Cautions About Downsides of Telecommuting
As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues, the number of people who are working from home continues to grow.
CSUN Professor Cautions About Downsides of Telecommuting
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
California OK’s Counties to Reopen Places of Worship, Retail Stores
The California Department of Public Health on Monday announced the statewide reopening of places of worship for religious services and in-store retail shopping.
California OK’s Counties to Reopen Places of Worship, Retail Stores
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,114 Cases in SCV, 94,558 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 1,047 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with 33 new cases and a total of 1,114 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,114 Cases in SCV, 94,558 Statewide
When the Cameras Can Start Rolling Again in SCV
It was less than six months ago that cameras were rolling in the SCV, but it seems like much, much longer.
When the Cameras Can Start Rolling Again in SCV
L.A. County Preps for Closure of State Youth Prison System
At its next meeting Tuesday, May 26, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will take action on a motion asking the county to begin planning immediately to prepare for the transition of youth who would have been committed to the state youth prison system, to instead be in the county’s care.
L.A. County Preps for Closure of State Youth Prison System
Dad’s Limp | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
My dad was a disabled World War II veteran in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Rarely did he discuss the war, which was common for many who served.
Dad’s Limp | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020
An endless stream of seniors drove reverently through the Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020
Newsom Lays Wreath at Veterans Home, Declares May 25 ‘Memorial Day’
Governor Gavin Newsom laid a wreath at a veterans home Friday and issued a proclamation on Saturday declaring Monday, May 25, 2020, as “Memorial Day” in the State of California.
Newsom Lays Wreath at Veterans Home, Declares May 25 ‘Memorial Day’
Biggest Study to Date Says Virus Deaths Spiked With Use of Hydroxychloroquine
The largest study so far on using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was published Friday in the Lancet: It found that patients showed no benefit and, worse, were more likely to die or develop an irregular heartbeat.
Biggest Study to Date Says Virus Deaths Spiked With Use of Hydroxychloroquine
%d bloggers like this: