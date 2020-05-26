SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, for residents who have the vehicles listed below. These are commonly stolen vehicles and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft in the city.

In order to receive a Club you just have to show proof of ownership for one of these vehicles:

**Honda Civic and Accord, model years 1990-2005**

The devices have been provided to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department free of charge by the Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention (TRAP), Los Angeles County’s regional, multi-jurisdictional, multi-agency taskforce that investigates, prosecutes and deters vehicle theft and vehicle fraud on a coordinated and cooperative basis.

Eligible residents are asked to email the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Community Relation Office at sccr@lasd.org. There are a limited quantity of Clubs available, and they will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Tips to ‘protect your ride’ and avoid vehicle theft:

– Close the windows.

– Lock your doors.

– Always take your keys with you.

– Park in well-lit areas.

– Never leave your car running and unattended.

– Be alert and report suspicious activity.