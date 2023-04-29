header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
April 28
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
SCV Sheriff's Station Investigates Stabbing at Valencia High School
Friday, Apr 28, 2023

Sheriff's logoOn Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to Valencia High School regarding a physical altercation between two students. During the altercation, a 15-year-old male student suffered a puncture wound as a result of being stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Deputies arrived on scene and detained all involved parties. During the investigation, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. A thorough investigation resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old male for assault with a deadly weapon, who was later transported to Sylmar Juvenile Hall.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU

Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be honored Sunday, April 30, with the Educator of the Year Award by Loyola Marymount University School of Education.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Approves $585M to Upgrade School Kitchen Equipment

State Superintendent Approves $585M to Upgrade School Kitchen Equipment
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has approved $585 million from funds in the state budget to provide much-needed upgrades to school kitchens in California in order to provide freshly prepared, healthy meals to all students and support student health and well-being.
FULL STORY...

Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year

Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year
Monday, Apr 24, 2023
Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce that Debbie Rupel, an eighth grade teacher at Castaic Middle School, has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year.
FULL STORY...

April 25: SUSD Board to Review Board Policies

April 25: SUSD Board to Review Board Policies
Monday, Apr 24, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 26: Carousel Ranch 26th Heart of the West Fundraiser
The Carousel Ranch 26th Annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction and Children’s Demonstration presented by Logix Federal Credit will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Aug. 26: Carousel Ranch 26th Heart of the West Fundraiser
Child & Family Center Online Auction Runs April 30-May 12
The Child & Family Center Taste of the Town Online Auction will run Sunday, April 30 at noon through May 12 at 6 p.m. You can bid on items if you cannot attend the event which will be held Sunday, May 7 at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
Child & Family Center Online Auction Runs April 30-May 12
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building
College of the Canyons held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Student Services and Learning Resources Center, a new four-story building at the center of the Canyon Country campus on Tuesday, April 25.
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building
May 17: Celebrate Dia De Los Ninos
Ballet Folklorico, crafts, music, games and of course, books! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the entire community to this year’s Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 17: Celebrate Dia De Los Ninos
CHP Welcomes Nine New Canine Teams
The California Highway Patrol today announced the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. After months of intensive training, the teams were certified during a ceremony at the Canine Training Facility on the CHP Academy grounds.
CHP Welcomes Nine New Canine Teams
CARB Approves Mandated Transition to Advanced Clean Fleets
The California Air Resources Board has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that requires a phased-in transition toward zero-emission medium-and-heavy duty vehicles.
CARB Approves Mandated Transition to Advanced Clean Fleets
County to Launch Shop Local Campaign
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity will launch the Shop Local LA County initiative 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, kick-starting a regional campaign to encourage Los Angeles County residents to support small businesses and entrepreneurs by shopping locally.
County to Launch Shop Local Campaign
Cougars Start Strong at WSC Championships
College of the Canyons Track & Field started the Western State Conference Prelims and Championship on a good note, claiming an individual conference title in the long jump and seeing two athletes claim spots at next month's CCCAA Southern California Championships.
Cougars Start Strong at WSC Championships
Sept. 23: Studio 7 Foundation Hosts Second Annual ‘Funday’
Studio 7 Foundation is scheduled to host its second annual “Funday” charity event on Sept. 23, featuring barrel races and pole bending hosted by the Acton Rangers in efforts to raise money for leukemia awareness.
Sept. 23: Studio 7 Foundation Hosts Second Annual ‘Funday’
May 1: City Council Holds Special Meeting on Districts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 1: City Council Holds Special Meeting on Districts
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
California State University, Northridge's baseball team scored five times over the final two frames en route to a 7-4 victory over San Diego on Tuesday night at Fowler Park.
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's golf team has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship after carding an 8-under 280 in the final round at the par 72 Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz. to finish at 10-under 854 (282, 292, 280).
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens
Funeral services have been scheduled for longtime Santa Clarita Valley dental assistant Nancy Lenore Stevens (nee Crosslin), who passed away surrounded by her family members on Easter.
Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens
Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch
It's time to shower mom with love and brunch. The Outlets at Tejon are happy to host Mother's Day Weekend Brunch again, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch
CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change
With efforts to start conversation on climate change, students at California State University, Northridge will showcase a new multimedia performance that explores the anxiety related to this environmental crisis. 
CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
The College of the Canyons women's soccer program will host its 2023 Girls Summer Soccer Camp from June 19-22 with registration open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff detectives need the public's help in identifying a suspect who has committed several thefts from Home Depot stores in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
When we began the Competitive Equity Playoff system a few years ago, we were very clear that it would evolve over time in the effort to improve it and make it the very best it could possibly be.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Burrtec Waste Industries is pleased to announce that it will start servicing the city of Santa Clarita as the new residential waste hauler beginning July 1, 2023.
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
“It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!” America’s favorite pastime is in full swing and so is Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be honored Sunday, April 30, with the Educator of the Year Award by Loyola Marymount University School of Education.
Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Pink Eye Possible Symptom of New Strain
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 71 new cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Pink Eye Possible Symptom of New Strain
