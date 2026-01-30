SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues ‘Scam Alert’ About ‘Fake’ Phone Calls

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has issued a Scam Alert about “fake” phone calls to residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Our dispatch has received multiple calls from residents reporting phone calls from individuals claiming to be from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,” said SCV Sheriff’s Station officials. “The callers falsely claim that the recipient failed to appear for a federal subpoena and that a warrant is being issued for their arrest. They then request payment via Apple Pay to ‘resolve’ the matter.”

The SCV Sheriff’s Station wants residents to know that this type of phone call claiming to be from a law enformcement agency is a scam.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station will never call to demand payment to resolve legal matters.

If you receive a call like this:

Do not provide any personal or financial information.

Hang up immediately.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officails urge SCV resident to spread the word, especially to elderly relatives or friends who may not be on social media that these kinds of phone calls are fraudulent.

If you have questions call the SCV Sheriff’s Station non-emergency line at (661) 260-4000.

