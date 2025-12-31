SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station issued the following reminders:

“After a brief break from last week’s storms, wet weather is returning to the area. Conditions are expected to worsen into Wednesday night (New Year’s Eve), so we want to share a few important safety reminders.

Flood Watch

10 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain may lead to flooded roadways, mud or debris flows and travel delays.

Sand and Sandbags Available

Sand and sandbags are available at the following Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Station 104 — 26901 Golden Valley Road

Station 111 — 26829 Seco Canyon Road

Station 73 — 24875 N. Railroad Avenue

Station 150 — 19190 Golden Valley Road

Station 128 — 28450 Whites Canyon Road

Station 107 — 18239 W. Soledad Canyon Road

Station 108 — 28799 Rock Canyon Drive

Station 156 — 24505 Copper Hill Drive

Station 124 — 25870 Hemingway Avenue

Station 123 — 26321 Sand Canyon Road

Station 126 — 26320 Citrus Street

Station 149 — 31770 Ridge Route

New Year’s Eve Safety Reminder

If you’ll be out Wednesday night:

— Allow extra travel time and expect wet, windy conditions

— Designate a sober driver or use a ride service

— Avoid flooded areas and never drive through standing water

Drive Smart, Stay Safe

— Slow down and increase following distance

— Watch for fallen trees, power lines, and roadway debris

— Use headlights in the rain and brake gently

SCV Sheriff’s Department deputies will be out on patrol throughout the holiday and the storm.”

