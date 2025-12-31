header image

December 31
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
| Wednesday, Dec 31, 2025
sandbags

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station issued the following reminders:

“After a brief break from last week’s storms, wet weather is returning to the area. Conditions are expected to worsen into Wednesday night (New Year’s Eve), so we want to share a few important safety reminders.

Flood Watch

10 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain may lead to flooded roadways, mud or debris flows and travel delays.

Sand and Sandbags Available

Sand and sandbags are available at the following Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Station 104 — 26901 Golden Valley Road

Station 111 — 26829 Seco Canyon Road

Station 73 — 24875 N. Railroad Avenue

Station 150 — 19190 Golden Valley Road

Station 128 — 28450 Whites Canyon Road

Station 107 — 18239 W. Soledad Canyon Road

Station 108 — 28799 Rock Canyon Drive

Station 156 — 24505 Copper Hill Drive

Station 124 — 25870 Hemingway Avenue

Station 123 — 26321 Sand Canyon Road

Station 126 — 26320 Citrus Street

Station 149 — 31770 Ridge Route

New Year’s Eve Safety Reminder

If you’ll be out Wednesday night:

— Allow extra travel time and expect wet, windy conditions

— Designate a sober driver or use a ride service

— Avoid flooded areas and never drive through standing water

Drive Smart, Stay Safe

— Slow down and increase following distance

— Watch for fallen trees, power lines, and roadway debris

— Use headlights in the rain and brake gently

SCV Sheriff’s Department deputies will be out on patrol throughout the holiday and the storm.”
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather warning for the Santa Clarita Valley.
A sign taped to the door of the Saugus Cafe on Railroad Avenue in Saugus informed guests that the historic, 139-year-old restaurant would cease operations on Sunday, Jan. 4.
Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference is seeking speakers ready to share real-world tools, strategies and insights for building sustainable and creative careers.
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the 14th Annual Polar Plunge at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, Jan. 3.
As 2025 ends, you may be considering all sorts of new activities that you hope will invigorate and fulfill you in 2026. Why not consider being a local volunteer?
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced several new laws signed by Governor Gavin Newsom this year will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for its Deputy Explorer Program, a career development and educational opportunity for young adults ages 14 to 20 who maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
SoCalGas reports that the most likely cause of the natural gas pipeline rupture in Castaic near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place was land movement at the site of the break.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced its newly elected Executive Board for 2026.
The end of the year points out that time speeds up as you get older, or get bored, or think to much.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon, bringing together volunteers, board members, employees and community partners to celebrate a year of impact and recognize those who help advance great futures for local youth.
The California Highway Patrol is ringing in 2026 by launching a New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1.
In 2025, 6,096 individuals completed the Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at community events and government staff trainings.
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass from Friday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Jan. 12.
A Better World Running will host its Happy New Year 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan 1 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to drop off Christmas trees and wreaths at convenient locations for recycling. However, they can still recycle these items at home, curbside.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "California’s New 2026 Laws Every Small Business Owner Should Know" on Thursday, Jan. 8 from noon to 1 p.m.
All games of the Cougar Holiday Classic basketball tournament (Dec. 29-30) can be watched live on the Cougars Sports Network.
Caltrans has announced lane closures at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) near Castaic for pavement rehabilitation on Monday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 30.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
