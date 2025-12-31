SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
The SCV Sheriff’s Station issued the following reminders:
“After a brief break from last week’s storms, wet weather is returning to the area. Conditions are expected to worsen into Wednesday night (New Year’s Eve), so we want to share a few important safety reminders.
Flood Watch
10 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.
Periods of heavy rain may lead to flooded roadways, mud or debris flows and travel delays.
Sand and Sandbags Available
Sand and sandbags are available at the following Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the Santa Clarita Valley:
Station 104 — 26901 Golden Valley Road
Station 111 — 26829 Seco Canyon Road
Station 73 — 24875 N. Railroad Avenue
Station 150 — 19190 Golden Valley Road
Station 128 — 28450 Whites Canyon Road
Station 107 — 18239 W. Soledad Canyon Road
Station 108 — 28799 Rock Canyon Drive
Station 156 — 24505 Copper Hill Drive
Station 124 — 25870 Hemingway Avenue
Station 123 — 26321 Sand Canyon Road
Station 126 — 26320 Citrus Street
Station 149 — 31770 Ridge Route
New Year’s Eve Safety Reminder
If you’ll be out Wednesday night:
— Allow extra travel time and expect wet, windy conditions
— Designate a sober driver or use a ride service
— Avoid flooded areas and never drive through standing water
Drive Smart, Stay Safe
— Slow down and increase following distance
— Watch for fallen trees, power lines, and roadway debris
— Use headlights in the rain and brake gently
SCV Sheriff’s Department deputies will be out on patrol throughout the holiday and the storm.”
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.