SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Traffic Alert on Soledad Canyon Road

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has issued the following traffic alerts: Due to heavy rains, the westbound right lane is closed on Soledad Canyon Road between Camp Plenty Road and Langside Avenue. Sidewalks in this area have been washed out, please avoid using them on both sides of Soledad Canyon Road.

Please expect delays, drive with caution and use alternate routes if possible while crews make repairs.

In other areas of the Santa Clarita Valley roads in areas of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon may also still be closed. Do not drive around barricades.

In Acton, Country Way, Crown Valley Road to Quick Silver Lane is closed due to flooding. There is no estimate when the road will reopen.

Sidewalks washed out on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. Photo SCV Sheriff’s Station.

