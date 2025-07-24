SCV Sheriff’s Station Nab Two in Theft of Nike Merchandise

|
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced the next installment of its summer event series, plus the debut of the “Uncork & Unwind” ticketed dinner event, a special tasting menu with wine pairings from featured California vintners.
|
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a theft in progress at approximately 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 19 at a sporting goods store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita.
|
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced the appointment of a new Principal, two Assistant Principals and a Director of Communications and Community Engagement.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will present Mojo Filter Blues and Vickie Sanches, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 7 at the MAIN.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that it has reached its Summer Reading Program goal of 35,000 days of reading.
|
Earlier this month, thousands of community members braved the heat and celebrated our nation’s freedom during the 93rd annual SCV Fourth of July Parade.
|
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in partnership with Strength United will host an Youth & Family Festival, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Canyon Country Community Center.
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild's opening performance of the Broadway musical classic, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," will be 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26.
|
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year.
|
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 129, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Creating a County Ordinance Prohibiting Law Enforcement Officers from Concealing their Identities in Los Angeles County Unincorporated Areas.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, "Allure" by artist Frank Rock, is on view through Monday, Sept. 22, located at The MAIN.
|
College of the Canyons sophomore Raz Orbach has committed to the men's basketball program at North Park University, where he will be continuing his academic and athletic journey.
|
College of the Canyons women's basketball has earned a No. 16 national ranking in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll for two-year schools.
|
1864
- Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story
]
|
California Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference announcing that the California Department of Justice has filed a motion in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to place Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls under a court-appointed receivership.
|
The Valley Industry Association is proud to announce two exciting new expansions to its signature Connecting to Success program, reflecting the organization’s continued commitment to inclusive education and workforce readiness.
|
In 2024, thieves stole 176,230 vehicles in California, down from nearly 203,000 in 2023 — a decrease of more than 13%.
|
Zumper has released its Los Angeles Metro Area Report detailing several factors across 26 cities.
|
On July 10, 20205, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 45-year-old male parolee at large at a hotel on the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.
|
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced the return of its annual fundraiser, Bras for a Cause.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the County’s first-ever historic district and landmark designation in Altadena.
|
1982
- Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story
]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets. Since June 10, 15 dogs have been relinquished because their owners were deported for immigration-related matters.
