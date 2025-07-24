SCV Sheriff’s Station Nab Two in Theft of Nike Merchandise

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a theft in progress at approximately 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 19 at a sporting goods store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita.

Store staff reported that two male suspects entered the store and stole more than $1,000 worth of Nike merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Thanks to the quick and detailed observations from employees, including descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, deputies were able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle before it reached the freeway.

The suspects, a 32-year-old man from Parker, Ariz., and a 38-year-old man from Van Nuys, were taken into custody without incident. Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, where they were booked on felony grand theft charges and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspects remain in custody without bail.

“Our deputies take pride in serving the Santa Clarita Valley and are committed to keeping it safe. We appreciate the strong partnership with our residents and local businesses as we work together to protect the place we all call home,” said SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

Like this: Like Loading...