SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 8, 2022

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station is now accepting applications for their Deputy Explorer program.

The Deputy Explorer Program is a career development and educational program, open to young adults between the ages of 14-20.

Its purpose is to provide training and experiences that assist young adults in becoming more responsible, compassionate, independent, and self-confident, while serving as a volunteer in their communities.

Requirements needed:

-GPA of 2.0 or higher

-No serious criminal record/probation

-Must pass drug screening

-Must submit to a background check

The Explorer Academy will be co-ran with Lancaster and Palmdale Deputies, and will start early September 2022 for 18 consecutive weeks at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station (exact date to be determined).

For an application, or questions about the program, email Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputy Kabrina Borbon at ka1borbo@lasd.org. The deadline to drop off applications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station is July 30th, 2022.

