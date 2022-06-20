SCV Sheriff’s Station Reminds Residents Don’t Leave Children, Pets in Cars

The first day of summer in the Santa Clarita Valley is Tuesday, June 21. The SCV Sheriff’s Station reminds residents with summer temperatures rising to never leave your pet or child locked in a hot car.

On a hot day, even with the windows cracked open, the inside of the vehicle can reach over 120 degrees in a matter of minutes.

If you see a pet or child locked inside of a hot car please call your local law enforcement station or dial 911 #seesomethingsaysomething, get the vehicle’s license plate number and wait for law enforcement to arrive.

Other heat safety tips from the American Red Cross include:

–Check-in on older adults and individuals with chronic health conditions at least twice daily.

–Schedule outdoor activities during the early morning hours.

–Drink plenty of fluids: Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks.

–Don’t use an electric fan when the indoor air temperature is over 95°F. Using a fan can be more harmful than helpful when indoor air temperatures are hotter than your body temperature. Fan use may cause your body to gain heat instead of losing it.

