January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
Saturday, Jan 3, 2026
SCV shierffs stationcrop

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.

A total of eight male drivers, ranging in age from 22 to 56, and three female drivers, ranging in age from 24 to 53, were arrested for driving under the influence.

In several of these incidents, deputies witnessed extremely dangerous driving behavior. In one arrest, a driver ran a red light, and in another, a driver made a turn into the wrong lane of traffic.

“Drive sober or get pulled over.”

Deputies will continue enforcement efforts to keep Santa Clarita roads safe. The SCV Sheriff’s Station asks the community to do their part as well by looking out for one another, and if you or your friends plan to drink, plan ahead by choosing a sober driver or using alternate transportation.
Saturday, Jan 3, 2026
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures

City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library

Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Thursday, Jan 1, 2026
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival

Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
Thursday, Jan 1, 2026
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders

SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
Wednesday, Dec 31, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents' Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2026 with its first Business After Hours Mixer of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Encore Gas & Supply.
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
The College of the Canyons Foundation has announced it will launch a new initiative focused on expanding student support during a time of rising financial challenges.
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin.
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
