SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests

The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents' Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2026 with its first Business After Hours Mixer of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Encore Gas & Supply.
2004
, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story
]
The College of the Canyons Foundation has announced it will launch a new initiative focused on expanding student support during a time of rising financial challenges.
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
1855
- American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story
]
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin.
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
1850
- Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story
]
