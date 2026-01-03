SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.

A total of eight male drivers, ranging in age from 22 to 56, and three female drivers, ranging in age from 24 to 53, were arrested for driving under the influence.

In several of these incidents, deputies witnessed extremely dangerous driving behavior. In one arrest, a driver ran a red light, and in another, a driver made a turn into the wrong lane of traffic.

“Drive sober or get pulled over.”

Deputies will continue enforcement efforts to keep Santa Clarita roads safe. The SCV Sheriff’s Station asks the community to do their part as well by looking out for one another, and if you or your friends plan to drink, plan ahead by choosing a sober driver or using alternate transportation.

