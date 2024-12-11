header image

December 11
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Identity Theft Case
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
Water drop


Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an identity theft case.

On Oct. 11, 2024, the suspect used a stolen debit card belonging to the victim to conduct fraudulent transactions.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact:
Detective Barnes
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
Email: knbarnes@lasd.org
Phone: 661-287-5609

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is committed to protecting the community from financial crimes and appreciates the public’s assistance in bringing the suspect to justice.
