SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Identity Theft Case

Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an identity theft case.

On Oct. 11, 2024, the suspect used a stolen debit card belonging to the victim to conduct fraudulent transactions.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact:

Detective Barnes

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Email: knbarnes@lasd.org

Phone: 661-287-5609

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is committed to protecting the community from financial crimes and appreciates the public’s assistance in bringing the suspect to justice.

