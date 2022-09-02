Detectives with SCV Sheriff’s Station Seek Info on ID Theft Suspect

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are requesting the public’s help in identifying an identity theft suspect.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, the suspect shown above used a stolen credit card to make several purchases at retail stores in the SCV area.

The suspect charged $667.45 at a number of SCV locations including Turner’s Outdoorsman, Best Buy, Macys, Arco and Panda Express.

Anyone able to identify the suspect or provide additional information is asked to contact Detective Rubalcava of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661)260-4000 ext. 5608.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting L.A. Crime Stoppers.

